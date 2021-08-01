Temporary events returning to Napa County wineries

Another sign that Napa County is trying to make a COVID-19 comeback is the return of festive temporary events at wineries.

Two got approved at a county Zoning Administrator hearing last week. Hall Wines can hold its Kathryn Hall Harvest Celebration and Napa Valley Grapegrowers its Harvest Stomp, both on Aug. 28.

“Pretty straightforward,” Zoning Administrator Brian Bordona said before approving the Hall request. “I’m happy to see people are getting back to normal and fundraising and socializing again.”

Napa County stopped granting temporary event permits in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed this past April.

"By accepting temporary event permit applications, Napa County is opening up and supporting local businesses and community organizations who want to begin holding events again," Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said at the time.

About three temporary event licenses have been granted this year, with about another 20 applications pending, Bordona said in an email.

Many can be approved without a public hearing. Other requests, such as for a non-subsequent event with more than 400 people, require going before the Zoning Administrator.