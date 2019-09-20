Caltrans has scheduled to temporarily close one lane on Soscol Avenue (State Route 121) in each direction at the Tulucay Bridge in Napa overnight on two separate nights, Sept. 23 and 27. One lane will always be open in each direction during the temporary lane closures.
One lane in each direction on the bridge is scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Monday, Sept.23, re-opening at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 to remove a temporary concrete barrier. On Friday, September 27, one lane will close in each direction between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. so workers can re-stripe the roadway.
Motorists should take care driving through the work zone.
There will be a speed reduction in the work area from the posted 35 mph to 25 mph. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and observe the reduced speed limit.