Tentative Napa court decision would require Mountain Peak winery EIR

A Napa County Superior Court judge issued a tentative ruling that, if it stands, would mean the long-running Mountain Peak winery saga will continue.

The county Board of Supervisors in 2017 approved building the proposed winery near the end of Soda Canyon Road northeast of the city of Napa. Some Soda Canyon residents under the name Soda Canyon Group sued the county.

The case involves the increasingly contentious issue of how Napa County handles proposed wineries targeted for more remote locations, away from the Napa Valley floor.

Judge Cynthia Smith on Wednesday issued a tentative ruling in favor of opponents who want an environmental impact report done. She wrote that they made a “fair argument” that the project could affect surface water, biological resources, groundwater, traffic, and safety.

If a lead agency is presented with a fair argument that a project may have a significant effect on the environment, it must prepare an environmental impact report. That's true even if there's also evidence that the project will not have a significant effect, Smith said in the tentative opinion.

“The fair argument standard has been called a ‘low threshold test’ for the requirement of an agency to prepare an EIR,” she wrote.

Napa County had a traffic study, groundwater study, and other studies done for the project, but not a more involved environmental impact report.

Smith held a hearing on Thursday in the old county courthouse to hear from the two sides. Napa County and Mountain Peak Winery attorneys tried to change her mind before she issues a final ruling.

“Our position is the county rigorously imposed appropriate conditions,” said attorney Brien McMahon on behalf of Mountain Peak Winery.

Mountain Peak Winery is to produce up to 100,000 gallons of wine annually and have up to 14,000 visitors annually. It would be located more than six miles up Soda Canyon Road in the mountains.

One point of contention is Soda Canyon Road. Opponents say that narrow, winding roads cannot safely handle winery traffic.

Attorney Anthony Arger on behalf of the Soda Canyon Group pointed to the 2017 Atlas Fire that burned Soda Canyon. He described how a fallen tree over Soda Canyon Road hindered evacuation as people fled for their lives.

The Mountain Peak side said the winery would generate a peak of five or six vehicles per hour. There is no evidence the winery would degrade existing conditions.

Napa Deputy County Counsel Jason Dooley also pointed to a county condition of approval that would limit use of the winery during red flag fire conditions.

Another issue is whether soils that would come from excavating for wine caves could erode during rains. The Mountain Peak side pointed to county erosion control policies. The Soda Canyon Group said two million cubic feet of cave spoils would be on the property near seasonal streams.

Dooley explained why be thought the Soda Canyon Group had failed to make its case.

“They do not make the analytical connection between the project itself and the impacts the project would have on the environment,” Dooley said.

Attorney Mark Wolfe for the Soda Canyon Group said doing an environmental impact report would not necessarily mean the winery project would never happen. There would be more study and maybe the winery proponents could do mitigations.

What happens next is up to Smith. She said she would take the points made on both sides over more than two hours under submission.

Mountain Peak Winery would be located at 3265 Soda Canyon Road.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

