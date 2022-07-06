Texas4000 cyclists stop in Napa during 70-day ride

Twenty-four University of Texas at Austin students representing Texas4000 biked into the courtyard of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Napa on June 30 as part of a 70-day journey to raise funds for cancer research.

Having cycled from Lampasas, Texas, to Napa, their bike ride is set to culminate in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 12.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church parishioners, friends and neighbors welcomed these young heroes by providing dinner, a comfortable bed, a hearty breakfast, and donations to support and energize them on their journey.

These students, many of whom were neither bikers nor athletes before deciding to take on this incredible challenge, shared that they were inspired to join Texas4000 by the organization’s goal of raising funds for cancer research and sharing hope, knowledge, and charity throughout the continent.

Training since January, these committed students have trained on their bikes, raised the funds for their trip, planned every detail, and learned bike maintenance, all while attending classes and contributing 50 hours of volunteer service in their community.

Abbey Govett, one of the riders said, "part of our mission is to spread hope, but I am receiving more hope in humanity by the generosity of those we meet".

Founded in 2004 by Chris (a cancer survivor) and Mandy Condit, the Texas4000 is the longest charity bicycle ride in the world and has raised millions toward fighting cancer.

To learn more about the Texas4000, visit www.texas4000.org.