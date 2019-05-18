It wasn't the rain that stopped a group of volunteers from cleaning gravestones at the Yountville Veterans Home ceremony, but a water source that couldn't be turned on.
Still, that didn't dampen the spirits of roughly a dozen volunteers who gathered Saturday morning to serve those who served by cleaning gravestones.
The Napa Valley Marine Corps League Detachment 870 coordinated the volunteer event. Marines share a sense of brotherhood that spans generations, borne partly out of respect for tradition, said former Marine Kevin Goza of Napa. Saturday, which was also Armed Forces Day, was about honoring the service and sacrifice of the fallen, he said.
"You always have to take care of those before you," he said.
More than 5,800 gravestones are located on a hilly 11-acre lot dotted with Oak trees and tucked in a corner of the Veterans Home. Buried there are veterans who served in the Civil War, Spanish-American War, Mexican-American War and both World Wars.
Deer meandered through the long rows of gravestones, chewing grass, while volunteers gathered, sipped coffee and ate doughnuts.
Matthew Decker of Napa, a former Marine, said Marines share a strong tradition of service.
"My mission right now is to serve those who served," he said.
Kirsten Hensley of Napa came to volunteer because it's a way to give back. Her grandfather and cousin both served in the military, and to her, cleaning the gravestones was a way to appreciate those who protect the country.
"It's a lot of people buried that have given their service," Hensley said. "We have to do what we can."
Dave Krueger, a Napa resident and veteran of the Vietnam War, said he volunteered out of a desire to show respect for late service members. There's a possibility that the group might try to work on other cemeteries in disrepair, he said.
J.T. Bikul of Napa, who helped coordinate the volunteer event, noted that the cemetery is tucked back into the Veterans Home and many of those buried were from elsewhere. They planned the event for that Saturday to start maintenance ahead of Memorial Day, he said.
The volunteers weren't able to clean any gravestones because the water supply to the cemetery couldn't be turned on, but the Napa Valley Marine Corps League Detachment 870 didn't give up. They hope to return soon and make the gravestone-cleaning an annual or even quarterly affair, Bikul said.
But if more community members don't decide to volunteer, the Marine Corps League will still be there.
"That's how Marines work," Decker said.