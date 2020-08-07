'The Arty Party' comes to an end as Reyes retires from longtime Napa TV show

After 16 years, the party is over. "The Arty Party," that is.
Arty Reyes, host of the longtime Napa Valley TV show "The Arty Party Hour," has retired. And so has the show.
“It’s been a fun ride, but it’s time to bow out gracefully,” said Reyes, who is 66.
“After this coronavirus thing, it just made it really hard to continue the show as I had” with studio guests, Reyes said. And the show was a lot of work, he admitted.
“I just decided let’s just go out while we’re on top. That’s the way Johnny Carson did it so why not?”
For those not familiar with the show, "The Arty Party" aired live on most Wednesday nights, starting at 6 p.m.
Originally known as the N.A.P.A. Show, most viewers found it on cable channel 28. Others watched it on the Napa Valley TV website.
It was a variety show, explained Reyes. “I would bring in random nonprofits, musicians … anyone who wanted to be on,” he said.
Then a sports report was added, along with cooking demos, commentaries by regulars, jokes and other segments.
Since the show debuted, Reyes said he and his crew created more than 800 episodes and hosted more than 1,000 guests – from Napa politicians to 49er football players and NASCAR drivers.
Reyes said he got connected with Napa Valley TV through a sports segment and his “Mexican Man on the Street” interviews he had done for KVON.
At that time Dan Monez, the former Napa Police chief, was the executive director at Napa Valley TV.
I want you to do live TV, Monez told Reyes.
“Are you crazy or what?” was Reyes’ first reaction. And then: “This could be fun.”
But perhaps more than that. The show began in 2004 at a time when "there was a lot of negativity in the newspapers about Latino youth,” said Reyes. “I thought, you know, this would be good to show the kids that Latinos can do something positive.”
“I just wanted to be a mentor to my raza” -- my people, he said.
And "The Arty Party Hour" was born.
A variety show called for a co-host. The first such sidekick was George Alvarez, a longtime barber in Napa Valley.
“He was my Ed McMendez -- know what I mean?” said Reyes.
Along with Alvarez, everyone else with the show got nicknames. Some of just a few include: Alissa “Hollywood Homegirl” Solis, Andy “the White Guy” Waechter, Stacy "the Spaceman," Larry “Sharpie” Sharp, “Munchie,” “The Dragon,” “Z-man,” “Miss Jenny” and more.
“I don’t want to leave anybody out,” he said rattling off even more names.
“It was a very tight TV family,” said Reyes. “And we had fun.”
"The Arty Party" even had its own catch phrase: ¡Órale!
“Órale means kiss my ass,” said Reyes during a phone interview on Monday. “I’m kidding!” he quickly added.
Órale means "right on" or OK, he explained. It’s an affirmation or encouragement, one Reyes used liberally and that quickly caught on with viewers.
And those viewers were a big part of the show, he said. Callers could participate in on air games to win prizes from sponsor such as Round Table Pizza, BJ's Petal Pushers, Frida’s Mexican grill, The Pizza Guys, Signarama Napa, Clemente’s Take Out and ABC cafe, to name a few.
Reyes said finding people who wanted to be on his show was the easy part. “I’d just put it out there. That was never a problem.”
One of his favorites was former 49er Cedrick Hardman.
“The story is that he was at Walmart signing autographs and on a whim I asked him, ‘Hey, would you like to be on a live TV show tonight just for fun?” He said, ‘Sure, I’ll come over and do a quick interview,’ and that’s what he did.”
Reyes interviewed comedian Will Durst and also NASCAR driver Kyle Petty.
“I had Mayor Ed Henderson as my very first guest,” said Reyes. “He was great.”
However, “my favorite guest of all time has to be my father,” Timothy Reyes, said Reyes. “He’s 97 and he’s been my guests three different times.”
As for the last Arty Party show, Reyes said instead of guests, he and his current co-host Larry “Sharpie” Sharp took phone calls and reminisced.
“It’s a good thing I wear sunglasses because I got all teared up.”
Reyes has one daughter, Rianna Reyes, who is now 22. She’s been involved with "The Arty Party" for many years.
Did she want to take over the show?
“Nope,” said Reyes. “She’s focused on her school; she wants to be a schoolteacher. But she had fun with the show.”
"The Arty Party" isn’t the only role Reyes has stepped down from. After 32 years, he’s also retired from his longtime job as an employment specialist at Napa Valley Support Services.
What’s next for Reyes? For one thing, he’s still helping people with disabilities, working as a personal aide to a Napa man.
“It’s all good,” said Reyes. “Life is great.”
In other words: ¡Órale!
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
