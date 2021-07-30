The Bowl: Napa homeless camp remains a fixture in south Napa

“Keep out,” reads a sign near one tent at a Napa homeless camp known as The Bowl. “GO AWAY NOW PLEASE,” reads another.
Kelly Hampton and Will McHaney would like nothing more.
But these Napans both live in The Bowl. And they can’t seem to find a way out.
Whether because of job loss, lack of housing or other life circumstances, Hampton and McHaney are just two of the estimated 20 to 30 people that call one of the city’s largest homeless camps home.
“I hate it here,” said Hampton, during an interview at her tent in The Bowl on Tuesday. “Every time I walk down that berm,” she feels the stigma of being homeless.
McHaney also struggles. To him, it feels like most other people “wish I’d just die and go away.”
Called The Bowl or The Fishbowl, the camp is located between the River Trail and OLE Health campus on Hartle Court. A raised dirt berm circles around the sunken pit, effectively blocking the view of some of the many tents and shelters.
Yet that can’t hide what’s inside.
The county said it does not keep track of the number of tents or residents in The Bowl. However, compared to a visit made by a Register reporter one year ago, the number of tents has increased. Using fencing and other barriers to keep the unwanted out, more “enclaves” have been created.
Who are these Napans and what are their stories?
Kelly’s story
Kelly Hampton, 58, certainly didn’t plan on becoming one of The Bowl’s long-time residents. Homeless since December 2019, Hampton has been living at The Bowl (with her adult son) for over a year.
Hampton said she had two jobs but is now unemployed.
A caretaker job ended during COVID-19. She was fired after stealing $250 from a cash register at another job to pay the rent for her storage unit, explained Hampton.
However, the worst loss came in April 2020, when her boyfriend of 16 years passed away.
“It’s been hell ever since,” said Hampton, tearing up. “It kills me that we’re homeless.”
Hampton, who is from Napa, said she’s receiving some unemployment benefits but wants to start looking for work again.
“My life is definitely going down the drain the longer I’m here,” said Hampton. “You kind of get stuck.”
“I feel lucky the city lets us stay here,” but “I can’t save any money,” living like this, she said.
Day-to-day life is a grind. Even little things are a struggle.
For example, “Ice is a big deal," she said. "Every day I go buy ice,” from shops like Raley’s or a nearby liquor store.
Lights and a small space heater require a constant supply of small propane tanks. Eating to-go food is also expensive. It all adds up.
“The worst is the hygiene,” or lack of facilities. “It sucks not having a toilet,” she said.
Neighbors that cause trouble are another concern, she said.
“We try to keep outsiders out,” Hampton said of The Bowl community. “We watch each other’s things. But there’s a lot of theft up here,” she said. “I just hope and pray every day,” she’s not robbed or victimized.
The Napa Sanitation District owns the land, more than an acre in size, where The Bowl is and leases it to the county flood control district, which uses the site periodically to temporarily store sediment removed from the Napa River.
“We keep it clean,” in her area, said Hampton. Landscaping edging has been installed to create a level path. Outdoor carpet keeps down the dust.
“This is my house. I just try and make the best of it.”
That’s a constant battle. “It’s so dirty,” said Hampton. “Every day all I do is clean. I sweep things to death.”
For seating, Hampton has chairs and benches to sit on. Inside her tent, her clothing is on hangers and folded in neat stacks. Her supplies are organized on a shelf. “My mom raised me right,” she said.
Not every part of the camp is so tidy.
Many tents are surrounded by piles of garbage, plastic bags, bike parts, old clothes, pieces of wood and tarps.
She wants to find housing, but “I don’t know what to do or how to start,” said Hampton.
“If I had a ton of money, I’d get in my truck — I’d have to fix it — and go somewhere warm,” like the desert, she said. Hampton suffers from chronic lung disease and bronchial asthma.
For showers, she uses the South Napa Shelter. She also eats lunch at the shelter.
“It’s OK,” she said of the services offered at the facility, which is run by Abode Services.
Abode Services took over the county’s shelter system operations in 2017. Based in Fremont, the agency operates nearly 60 primary programs across six counties.
“I’m very glad they’re here,” Hampton said. However, she’s reluctant to participate.
“They want to stick you in programs,” that don’t apply to her, said Hampton.
Abode may offer assistance, but “There are too many hoops for me,” said Hampton, citing rules about visitors, overnight guests and other requirements.
“I want to be treated as an individual, not a statistic in a book.”
Abode replied to questions from the Register with a written statement.
“We strive to improve the lives of all Abode participants, including people experiencing homelessness in Napa County,” said an email statement from Abode. “We work to help them better face life's challenges with a strong effort to secure permanent supportive housing.”
Abode said it uses a system “to fairly assess and prioritize the needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness." Those with the highest “score” are prioritized for housing programs.
“The system is incredibly complicated due to the nature of federal and state regulations…and is designed to objectively prioritize limited resources,” said the statement.
“Enrollment in our services is voluntary, so there are no hoops to jump through,” said the Abode statement. “In addition, our shelter services are low-barrier, with no drug or alcohol testing. We do not withhold housing based on mental health challenges, ability to pay, or substance use.”
To those who think there’s an easy fix or she should just pull herself up by the “bootstraps,” Hampton said it’s not that simple.
“Come stay the night and see how it is,” she said about living in The Bowl. “I didn’t want to be here; sh*t just happened. It was a domino effect.”
At the same time, she can imagine what the camp looks like to people who walk by on the river trail.
“I can’t blame the public for thinking what they think.”
“Everyone looks at me like I’m a piece of sh*t homeless person,” said Hampton. “It’s not a good feeling.”
She imagines being spotted by “some rich wine drinker who looks at (homeless) people and gasps,” said Hampton.
Would Hampton consider moving to a city with a lower cost of living, or where a Section 8 voucher might have a better chance of being accepted?
“I’d be stupid to say no,” she admitted, but the thought of leaving her hometown for such an unknown “kind of spooks me.”
“I was an optimistic, happy person before this,” said Hampton. “I’m really stagnant right now.”
Will’s story
Not far from Hampton’s tent, in a separate fenced-off area, Will McHaney has built his own living complex.
McHaney, who is also from Napa, said he was laid off from his steelworker job. “I spent 39 years building the infrastructure of this state,” he said proudly.
Today, he’s blind in one eye and has hip, knee and back problems.
“I wake up every day with a migraine,” McHaney, 53, said.
Before The Bowl, McHaney lived in Vallejo and at the Spanish Flat mobile home park. After the 2020 Hennessey Fire destroyed the park, he moved to the Napa Valley Expo camp for displaced persons.
And now he’s at The Bowl.
He’s stayed at the winter shelter and the south Napa shelter as well.
At one point, “I was sleeping in my car,” when someone said to him, “Why don’t you come up on the hill?” to The Bowl.
Over the past months, McHaney has built an extensive living area. It includes two tents — one covering the other — two large solar panels, lights, and other security features. He flies the German flag, a salute to his heritage, along with a homemade flag that reads “Chillin the most.”
He’s friends with Hampton and others in their immediate area, but remains wary of others in The Bowl. “They’re not all good people,” he said. “The second you leave your spot, they try and steal your stuff.”
He fixes bikes and also makes art.
“I’m the resident repurposer and upcycling artist; you name it,” he said.
The truth is, “I’ll go crazy if I’m not doing something,” he said. “It’s either that or I could be depressed.”
McHaney explained some of the etiquette of The Bowl. Anyone who wants to stay at the camp has to first ask permission from the resident of the nearest tent or living spot. They need to be approved and then effectively “sponsored” by that person while on a probation-like period. If it doesn’t work, they can’t stay, he said.
One of McHaney’s most immediate personal issues is registering to receive unemployment. He hasn’t been able to navigate that system, he said. It’s hard for him to see a computer screen.
On Tuesday morning, he had an appointment at the shelter to try and get enrolled. He’s also hoping to receive some of the stimulus funds distributed by the government.
McHaney thinks most of Napa just ignores the homeless. People look down on you, he said. “They think you’re a drug addict.”
Yet, “Some of us are suffering.”
He recently started seeing a chiropractor at OLE Health. “He fixed me up,” McHaney said of the doctor. Next he’s hoping to figure out how to treat his migraines. “It feels like I have an axe hanging out of my head sometimes,” he said.
“I just try and get through the day,” said McHaney.
Javi’s story
Javi Barba, 34, started his Tuesday morning by jumping into a large red dumpster found at The Bowl. It smelled bad and was full of garbage, but Barba didn’t seem to mind.
“There’s a lot of good stuff,” to be found in such containers, said Barba. For example, in the past, he’s come across a laptop, an iPhone and even $100 in a wallet.
Barba doesn’t currently live at The Bowl. Instead, he moved to another homeless camp over at Kennedy Park.
“I used to live with my uncle,” said Barba, “but he kicked me out because I had no job.” Barba said he previously worked in a winery warehouse but was laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bowl is a good camp, said Barba. “They have bathrooms. I felt safe and secure.” He only left The Bowl because a friend moved to Kennedy, and he followed her.
He chooses to avoid using the services at the south Napa shelter, said Barba.
“I tried it, but I don’t like it,” he said. Although he does like that he can get clean clothing from the shelter.
Instead, Barba said he can shower at his cousin’s house in Napa. Sometimes she feeds him as well, said Barba.
He doesn’t bother doing laundry. When his clothes get worn out or dirty, “I just throw it away,” he said.
He also feels the stigma of experiencing homelessness. “People don’t understand,” he said.
Barba said he’s thinking of getting another job. Maybe with that income, “I can rent a room from a friend.”
City and county: no simple answers
In an email statement from the city and county, officials noted that there are multiple programs serving people experiencing homelessness in Napa County.
“We hear you, we see you, we want to get better at helping you,” said Danielle Adams, a county spokesperson.
However, there are no simple answers in regard to Bowl residents’ concerns.
"We have to get better about how to care," for those experiencing homelessness in our community, said Adams. "It’s a skill that needs to be learned by everyone in the community."
Adams said that one thing the community has learned during the pandemic, "is that our wellness is collective, and it’s not a blame game. When we look at any social problem, we have to look at the entire community that it exists in. We all need to step up."
There can be some finger-pointing, she said. Those who aren’t homeless may think the homeless aren’t doing enough to help themselves. The homeless may think society isn't doing enough to help them.
But there could be some help on the horizon.
Burbank Housing, the Santa Rosa-based nonprofit developer of affordable housing, purchased an eight-unit complex on Adrian Street in Napa for conversion to house currently homeless Napans. The project draws on $2.1 million of state funds provided by the Homekey program, which is aimed at housing rehabilitation.
Meanwhile, the already approved Heritage House on Valle Verde Drive — which would include 33 single-room units reserved for chronically homeless and mentally ill people — remains paused as its planners await the remaining funding, including an application for tax credits later this summer.
“The county very much cares about this,” said Adams. “But there is no magic bullet. We are open to solutions. It's a problem that’s going to take everybody to do what they can.”
