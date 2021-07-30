The Bowl: Napa homeless camp remains a fixture in south Napa

McHaney explained some of the etiquette of The Bowl. Anyone who wants to stay at the camp has to first ask permission from the resident of the nearest tent or living spot. They need to be approved and then effectively “sponsored” by that person while on a probation-like period. If it doesn’t work, they can’t stay, he said.

One of McHaney’s most immediate personal issues is registering to receive unemployment. He hasn’t been able to navigate that system, he said. It’s hard for him to see a computer screen.

On Tuesday morning, he had an appointment at the shelter to try and get enrolled. He’s also hoping to receive some of the stimulus funds distributed by the government.

McHaney thinks most of Napa just ignores the homeless. People look down on you, he said. “They think you’re a drug addict.”

Yet, “Some of us are suffering.”

He recently started seeing a chiropractor at OLE Health. “He fixed me up,” McHaney said of the doctor. Next he’s hoping to figure out how to treat his migraines. “It feels like I have an axe hanging out of my head sometimes,” he said.

“I just try and get through the day,” said McHaney.

Javi’s story