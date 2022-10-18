The Christopher Hill Gallery marks 20 years in St. Helena

ST. HELENA — Avant-garde? Realist? Whimsical? It’s hard to define the artistic identity of The Christopher Hill Gallery.

Hill says that eclecticism is one of the secrets to the success of the gallery, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in downtown St. Helena.

Having left the corporate art world, Hill was working for a gallery in Yountville in 2002 when he decided to “take the plunge” and open his own gallery at the age of 31. He chose an upstairs space in downtown St. Helena that had previously been home to two other galleries.

Opening an art gallery and then running a successful one are two separate feats, and at the time a few skeptical associates gave him six months. Looking back, Hill says he “didn’t realize how much I didn’t know” about starting a gallery, but he did know the most important thing.

“Good art will draw anybody,” he said. “The approach of purposely not being commercial, of not having trendy art without content, was the recipe for success.”

The upstairs space reminded Hill of one of his favorite galleries in San Francisco, Denenberg Fine Arts on Grant Street, where guests would walk up two flights of stairs and “immerse themselves in the gallery” before reaching the top.

Hill adapted that approach to The Christopher Hill Gallery. Requiring guests to put in some effort “filters out those who are truly interested in art versus those who are kicking the tires and wanting ice cream,” Hill said.

Hill launched the gallery with the support of California artist Norman Foster, who Hill says became “the grandfather I never had.” Foster, who died a few years later, would candidly tell Hill when he was being “too kind” to a developing artist whose work wasn’t up to the standard set by the rest of the gallery.

Hill said the gallery was also honored to display the work of David Schneuer, a Jewish survivor of Dachau whose German expressionist paintings captured the vibrant bars and brothels of prewar Europe.

Between Mario Garcia Miro’s juxtapositions of pop art interiors with realistic landscapes and Michael Snodgrass’ wry commentary on wine and food, it’s hard to sum up the gallery’s aesthetic. Hill said that’s intentional.

“So often you go into a gallery and there’s a common feel,” he said. “My goal was to represent as many 20th-century schools of art as possible.”

The gallery’s opening coincided with the recession that followed the collapse of the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s. Hill remembers not being fazed. He figured that if he could survive a recession, he’d do fine in a strong economy.

Over the years Hill has ridden the ups and downs of economic downturns, wildfires, the 2014 Napa earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic. He experimented with a second gallery in Healdsburg but closed it so he could devote more time to being a single dad to his daughter, Alexandra. He also worried that the art he displayed was getting too “corporate” and “formulaic.”

Through it all the St. Helena gallery has endured, even as the business of selling art has changed. Online sales have become more common, while artists have used social media platforms like Instagram to bypass the gallery system and connect directly with potential buyers.

Hill said many artists are understandably gratified by the likes and praise they receive on social media, but they’re also gaining a deeper appreciation for the role galleries play in “translating the message of the artist to the collector” and conveying the sensory and textural qualities of art that don’t come across online.

“Artists who went off on their own to pursue their careers via Instagram are now circling back to the gallery,” Hill said.

The Napa Valley economy, however, seems to have changed for good. The economic delineations that once defined the valley — dining in Yountville, shopping in St. Helena, rustic spa experiences in Calistoga — have broken down, Hill said, with wineries turning into event centers and the Upvalley now competing with a resurgent post-earthquake Napa.

In the ever more crowded art gallery space, Hill plans to keep doing what’s worked so far: selling an eclectic array of art that has some sense of content and purpose behind it other than just a pretty way to fill a gap on the wall.

“The art has to have some kind of edge, whether it’s the subject matter or the technique,” Hill said. “It has to be something you’re not going to find down the street.”