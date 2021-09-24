The city of Napa hasn't made progress in filling staff vacancies this year

Robert Eyler, an economics professor at Sonoma State University, said during a presentation to the council that employment levels in most economic sectors around Napa are essentially back to where they were prior to the pandemic.

“Things have gone very well regionally around Napa in terms of tourists coming back,” Eyler said. “The biggest thing I hear on the street anecdotally, in the city of Napa and also Napa County, is the inability to hire, not the lack of want to hire but finding the correct employees for the job.”

Leisure and hospitality sectors — such as personal services, hair salons, nail salons, fitness centers, bars, restaurants, and hotels — are still behind in terms of job recovery, Eyler added. But, he said, both the city and Napa County as a whole have seen more recovery momentum than other parts of the Bay Area.

“It’s been good news for our community here, the recovery that we were hoping would return,” said Mayor Scott Sedgley at the meeting. “And in fact it looks like it has, so all we can do as the council and the community is to keep doing what we’re doing, wearing masks and social distancing and taking vaccines to keep us on this positive trend.”