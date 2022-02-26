The city of Napa's aging buildings are costing it millions of dollars each year

The city of Napa’s aging buildings are costing the city millions of dollars each year in ever-rising maintenance costs.

That’s according to a report on city-owned buildings Public Works Director Julie Lucido presented to the Napa City Council earlier this month. In total, the city of Napa owns 23 buildings and four radio towers, she said, most of which currently support the city’s core government functions.

“We do have a couple of leased spaces in addition to these city-owned spaces,” Lucido said. “But these are the main buildings that support, really, everything we do, which is public meetings, administration, workspace for our employees, permitting, safety departments, recreation, and so on.”

The average age of the current buildings is more than 60 years, she said. Napa’s City Hall is now over 70 years old.

Lucido said the city’s projecting that maintenance costs for all the city’s buildings will be about $65 million over the next 15 years — about $4.3 million per year — and $157 million over the next 30 years, or roughly $5.2 million per year.

The five downtown buildings — the police department, community services building, Napa City Hall, housing and fire administration building, and the downtown fire station — alone are expected to cost $31 million over 15 years and $65 million over 30 years.

Lucido said the City Council recently approved a policy to invest 2% of the city’s General Fund operating budget into a Capital Improvement Projects reserve specifically for addressing the rising facilities costs. But that policy will only add roughly $2 million in funding each year, she said, so there’s still a gap.

The city previously spent years on a project to replace its core downtown buildings, Lucido added. A $124 million replacement plan — a project that would’ve built a civic center containing Napa’s city offices, police station, and downtown fire station — was suspended indefinitely after the COVID-19 pandemic, and an associated economic downturn hit town.

Lucido said the city has deferred quite a bit of maintenance over time, in part because the city expected to replace at least some of its aging buildings. It’s necessary to continue investing in the current buildings so they actually remain usable by the city, she said.

To assess the buildings, the city carried out a Facility Condition and Access Assessment report, she said, which included interviews with staff; review of all documents related to design, construction, and maintenance of the various buildings and their components; and walk-through surveys of the buildings.

The report, along with determining the condition and estimated life expectancy of the buildings and building components, identified needed repairs, and some need to be carried out relatively soon, she said, at an estimated cost of roughly $4 million.

“The scope of the report was to produce a high-level preventative maintenance plan with associated costs,” Lucido said. “We have a lot of deferred maintenance; it has stacked up. The report, for example, lists 113 separate building components that were determined to have zero years of remaining useful life. Some of those were small issues, but some were pretty major, including roofs and parking lots — one of them was a foundation.”

Another metric that came out of the report is the 10-year Facility Condition Assessment Index, which is used to project the overall projected need to replace buildings, Lucido said. That’s done by creating a ratio of the cost to repair features of the building versus the cost to repair the full structure. When that ratio hits 30% or above, Lucido said, that signifies the end of the building’s serviceable life.

Four of the city’s five core downtown buildings have hit that threshold, and City Hall — at a 27.7% ratio — is closely approaching that mark.

“Many of our buildings will not adequately serve the next generation of our community members and staff,” Lucido said.

What comes next, according to Lucido, is that the City Council will soon be seeing a proposed work plan for spending on facilities in the 2023-2024 budget. The public works department is also attempting to fill a vacant associate engineer position that serves as program manager for the city’s facilities, she added.

“It really needs that additional focus, a single person being in charge of the program,” Lucido said.

The department is also attempting to identify the highest priority building projects. And, Lucido said, the city does at some point need to look into building replacements, in part because of issues with the current buildings that go beyond maintenance needs.

Generally, she added, the buildings lack resiliency, security, and environmental sustainability features; contain less-than-optimal service spaces; are inefficient, scattered, and lack adequate space.

“For the longer-term, in the future, we do need to study feasible options for the replacement of some of our buildings,” Lucido said.

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez said he’s worried about the situation but hopes the City Council can figure out ways to improve it.

Councilmember Beth Painter said the City Council needs to come up with a plan to address the challenge posed by the rising costs, and that she appreciated Lucido for giving the councilmembers the baseline information.

Councilmember Mary Luros said the City Council needs to continue working on and talking about the city’s facilities needs because the city is far away from where it needs to be.

“However we decide to move forward, whether it’s a new city hall and police station, or whether we renovate what we have, we just need to address these issues of different maintenance and life expectancy of the buildings,” Luros said.

