The city of Napa's economy is strong heading into summer, but rising inflation may bring impacts

Inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have served to dampen the United States’ economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city of Napa is in a relatively robust economic position heading into the summer months of 2022.
That’s according to Robert Eyler, a Sonoma State economics professor of Economic Forensics and Analytics Inc., who gave an update to the Napa City Council about the local economic situation at a meeting last week.
Eyler said his expectation is that the city’s economy will do relatively well during the upcoming summer months, but many questions remain about how the national economic situation will evolve. The war in Europe will likely continue to exacerbate price increases because it represents another blow to the supply chain, Eyler said. The only potential local plus is that people may choose to vacation in Napa instead of Europe, he added.
The city so far has advanced beyond pre-pandemic levels in some areas of economic recovery. For instance, the cost of overnight stays in the city’s hotels — which Eyler said bring a higher degree of spending compared to day visits — is on the rise. The hotels charged an average of $207 per room in February 2022, compared to roughly $174 per room in February 2020.
“We’re getting back up to the point where hoteliers locally are getting people to spend money to come stay overnight, and that leads to a lot of additional gains for the city when they stay,” Eyler said.
Hotel rates drive the city’s Transient Occupancy Tax, which suffered the most of the city's taxes early in the pandemic, generating just under $12 million in revenue in fiscal year 2020-2021 compared to $23 million in fiscal year 2018-2019. But those rates are now back on the rise.
Napa’s also basically back to pre-pandemic levels when it comes to total employment, Eyler said. But leisure and hospitality employment — which forms much of the basis of the city’s economy — is still recovering, Eyler added, and it’s a statewide question whether those jobs will return back to pre-pandemic levels across the state. Many former workers of those industries, he said, have likely shifted to jobs in other industries.
Additionally, many of the markets most affected by inflation — housing, vehicles and energy — impact those that are lower to middle income to a greater degree, Eyler said. He added that affordability of housing in particular is becoming a tougher and tougher challenge for Napa and the rest of California.
Eyler noted that, much like the rest of California, Napa’s home prices have risen considerably during the pandemic — roughly 35% over the past 24 months. That represents a lower percentage change than many places around California, he added, but that’s only because Napa’s home prices started at a relatively high pre-pandemic level.
“We’ve seen retail jobs come back faster in Napa than in basically any other county in California,” Eyler said. “The big focus going forward is where is the housing going to come from and what will be true about housing affordability. Those will be the big sort of socioeconomic questions you all have to face over the next couple of years, for sure.”
Those commuting into the city for work — which many who work in Napa do — also faced rising gas and vehicle prices, Eyler said. Napa’s labor markets could be increasingly affected by those rising prices, he said.
“Wages have not been brought up significantly yet because those also lag a little bit based on inflation,” Eyler said. “And the more you’re commuting in a relatively high fuel price environment, it acts like a regressive tax. So there’s that sort of double pressure on our low to middle income commuting workers around Napa County and really around the region.”
