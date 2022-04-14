The city of Napa's long-dormant South Jefferson park plan could be revived after dredging project

An essentially abandoned, early 2000s plan to build a city of Napa park in the 58-acre natural space at the southern end of South Jefferson Street might soon be revived.

The Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District is currently proposing a plan to truck dredged material from the Napa River to that location later this year. Though the plan isn’t yet official — the Napa City Council will need to formally approve an agreement with the district, and the district needs to obtain necessary permitting — it would be the first step.

Even so, pretty much the entire lengthy process of developing the park still needs to happen before it could be built. Julie Lucido, the city’s public works director, said in an email that the process of planning, designing and constructing the park hasn’t started and no work related to the park has been budgeted. Furthermore, she said, the city doesn’t have a current estimate for how much creating the park would actually cost.

“The project to develop a park at the site is a future project,” Lucido said. “While the proposed fill will elevate the grades that will support the future park, no design work to advance the park planning has started.”

Lucido said the city initially purchased the property back in 2000 using a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant and funding from the flood district. The property at that point covered 111 acres, including a wetland area along the Napa River; the city conveyed the wetlands area of the property to the flood district in 2007, Lucido added, and the flood district retained the right to place fill material in the city’s property.

Richard Thomasser, manager of the flood district, said the flood district has worked to restore those wetlands over the years. He added that the flood district previously dumped soil in the city’s 58-acre portion of the South Jefferson land to prepare the area for a park during downtown Napa flood wall construction that took place from about 2000 to 2007.

The dredged soil would add 18 inches of fill across the entire 58-acre area, on top of 300,000 cubic yards of soil placed there during floodwall construction, Lucido said. A flood district meeting on the dredging plan is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 21 at the Napa County Library main branch, Thomasser said.

According to a January 2004 Register story, planning for the park was slated to begin that year. The City Council at the time budgeted $137,500 for studies and environmental assessments for ball fields, the article says.

A July 2004 Register story noted that some then-residents of the area wanted the park for local children, but many were worried “that a busy park with ball fields and lighted diamonds would shatter their domestic tranquility.” Others expressed concerns about extra traffic brought by the park.

The city had a goal of approving a master plan for the park by the end of the year, according to the 2004 article, but was in need of outside money to implement it.

The city’s parks superintendent at the time, Bob Carlsen, said the city was considering the entire range of possibilities for the parks. He also said that new parks are always controversial, but neighbors tend to love a park after it’s built.

The park was included in the city's 2010 Park Master Plan, Lucido noted, but the city hasn’t found money since then to pursue the park concept. That plan called for a more natural park in the area, with trails and wildlife viewing areas.

“The concept includes nature-themed play areas, natural interpretation and wildlife viewing areas, trail networks connecting to adjacent wetland trails, trailhead facilities, and possibly a recreation building with restrooms,” Lucido said. “In 2010, the master plan listed the cost estimate around $6 million, and the escalated costs for the future construction will be much higher this many year later. “

The park is also included in the city’s 2040 draft general plan, which says the park: “is anticipated to contain trails and a nature education center to increase local nature access for residents while preserving the open space and natural habitat that currently exists on the site.” But that’s as far as plans have gone.

Bernhard Krevet, president emeritus of the Friends of the Napa River and 26-year resident of the nearby Napa Yacht Club subdivision, said he thought a park was always a good idea for the area, so he was disappointed plans to create one haven’t worked out yet. He noted that he and other residents of the subdivision did have concerns about traffic and noise in the past, but he hasn’t yet heard any talk of about the dredging plan from his neighbors yet.

“One of the interests that we have here as people living at the south end of Jefferson Street is noise, not protection but at least reduction,” Krevet said.

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez, a resident of the area, said there are currently no parks close to the Imola Avenue corridor, particularly south of Imola, between the Napa River and Highway 29. The closest park is Fuller Park, he said, which is about a mile north of Imola Avenue.

Narvaez — a former member of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Trees Commission — said it’s very important for people to have access to parks within walking distance of their homes, especially for parents and children. The South Jefferson Park would allow for the area to become more of a complete neighborhood, he said, cutting down on the need for local residents to drive.

“It improves not just physical fitness but mental health when we get out in the sun and get some fresh air in a safe place,” Narvaez said. “It’s critical to make sure we have parks in different neighborhoods that are within walking distance.”

Narvaez added that the potential park is likely too far off to say much about it. But plans to transform that area into a park have been around for years, he said, and he’s been happy to see city staff and other councilmembers talk about it.

“I’m really excited to see the other council members and staff included it in the conversation because it is a need,” Narvaez said.

