The Climate Connection: Thanking local climate heroes

Actions you can take

Anyone who has experienced the terrible fire seasons that are our “new normal,” anyone who has lost friends or family or their homes or jobs to this terrible pandemic, understands all too well that now is a moment for heroes. We urgently need the help of clever, courageous people. The good news? There are some around. Here are some things you can do:

-- Check out Katie’s research on carbon sequestration by trees, and get involved in protecting and planting our trees: sierraclub.org/redwood/napa/blog/2020/08/we-must-protect-mature-oak-trees-katie-stilwell

-- Vote in every election, local and national, for candidates who support urgent climate action legislation.

-- Add your own voice and ideas at city and county meetings.

-- Participate in 350 Bay Area’s 46 Days of Action to begin on Jan. 20, in honor of our 46th president.

Susan Crosby holds an International Montessori credential and a Master's in Spanish, and is a member of Napa Climate Now! After a career in teaching, she now volunteers as an editor and translator. She worries about the environment night and day.

Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Find us at Facebook or through http://napa.350bayarea.org