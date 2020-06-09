The coronavirus entered Northern California many times, from many places

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The novel coronavirus settled in Northern California in much the same way as the rest of the world: It arrived from places near and far, flourished in fertile pockets and incubated until it either died out or moved on to newer pastures.

An international team of scientists combined old-fashioned epidemiology with newfangled genetic sleuthing to determine that the Bay Area's outbreak was spawned by a mix of foreign and domestic arrivals. The findings were published Monday in the journal Science.

In nine Bay Area counties where the coronavirus set down roots early, visitors arriving directly from China were only one of several sources of spread within the community. Strains of the virus that had come by way of Europe were also widely evident. And a cluster of cases that put down roots in Santa Clara County sent out tendrils to neighboring San Mateo County and the more distant Solano County.

But no single source of infection appears to have played a larger role in seeding the region's coronavirus outbreak than the Grand Princess cruise ship, which sailed from San Francisco to Mexico and Hawaii twice in February and March.