The costs of attending BottleRock can be high, but 2022 attendees say it was worth it

The various costs associated with attending BottleRock Napa Valley 2022 can be hefty for some, but attendees at the festival said they were having a great time regardless.

At a base level, a three-day general admission pass to the festival this year cost $409, according to the BottleRock website, and a one-day ticket cost roughly $200. Those willing to pony up about three times as much could receive VIP passes for the festival which featured several add-ons — a special section of the festival adjacent to the main stage, up-close viewing at each stage, and more.

Then there’s a three-day “Skydeck” pass that comes at a cost of about $2,000 that gives access to elevated viewing platforms. And there’s also a luxury “platinum” weekend pass that cost about $6,000 and offers on-stage or front-row seats, on-site parking, and many other perks.

Those ticket costs, of course, largely don’t include the additional costs of food, parking, travel and lodging that attendees also pay for. Parking costs for the festival can vary wildly, but gas prices are currently at a record high of over $6 a gallon, and local lodging prices have risen considerably for this weekend. Most food options seen at the festival generally ranged from about $15 to $20.

Several people at the festival on Saturday said the experience was all worth the extravagant price tags.

Emily Mollet and Jackie McCormick — who each had 3-day general admission passes — said they took an airplane to California from Chicago to see the festival. McCormick said they were staying at a hotel in Fairfield that cost $400 a night, owing to the high cost of Napa’s hotels this weekend. The city of Napa’s hotels on average were charging about $200 per night earlier this year, according to previous reporting, but room prices for some of the city’s hotels spiked to over $1,000 this BottleRock weekend.

Mollet and McCormick both said the food and drinks at the festival were a little pricy, but they’d been enjoying the offerings. They were able to purchase their GA passes through a fan club for Sunday headliner P!nk, McCormick said, so they were primarily at the festival to see her. But even well before P!nk’s Sunday night performance, everything was going great.

“Everything’s very well put together and very clean,” McCormick said.

McCormick said that, for her, the country coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic — at least to some degree — justified paying a little bit extra to attend the festival. She added she was attending her first BottleRock, and she’s definitely interested in coming back in future years.

Patrice and Frank Norton said they were also first-time attendees to BottleRock. They flew into the festival from Orange County. Patrice Norton said they were general admission admits for Saturday and Sunday, but would’ve signed up for VIP passes had those passes not sold out.

Frank Norton added that they were staying at the historic Francis House hotel in Calistoga at a cost of roughly $1,500 a night, and the experience had been fantastic. He said they’d certainly be looking to visit Napa again soon.

Menlo Park residents Gonzalo Rojas and Cara Bowman drove up to the festival early on Saturday with one-day passes. They arrived early enough to find free parking in downtown Napa, near the First Presbyterian Church, Rojas said.

Rojas noted that the ticket price was relatively expensive, but that’s also true for other musical festivals like the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival held in Golden Gate Park each year.

“It’s the Bay Area," Rojas said. "It's expensive."

Napa residents Devin and Kimberly Jinks said they’d previously attended the 2018 and 2019 festivals and were each attending the 2022 festival with a three-day pass. Devin Jinks said he thought BottleRock was great for locals. Because they lived in Napa and could make it to the Expo fairly easily, he said, they weren’t burdened by most of the additional costs that others have to pay for.

Kimberly Jinks said the food seemed pricy at first glance, but she’d received more and better food at that price point than what she’d expect at a music festival. For instance, Jinks said, a waffle cone filled with chicken and other food had cost $19 and a big batch of French fries had cost $10, and the items had been sufficient to fulfil their hunger early on Saturday.

It’s also nice that they can try out food from local places like Cole’s Chop House at BottleRock, Jinks said.

“It feels like you get what you pay for,” she said.

