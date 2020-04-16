The COVID-19 challenge: Napa teachers guide students – from a distance

“As the reality set in it felt heavier,” said Lacau. “We really had to take step back and think about what was manageable for parents and for us.”

“We’re all in the same boat just with different variations."

Lacau said she and her coworkers have found new opportunities to collaborate and problem solve using new and expanded teams.

Yet at the same time, “We all have all shed many tears when we think about how overwhelming this is – not just for teachers but students and parents,” said Lacau. “And all of our little readers who are just starting to read. It weighs very heavily on our hearts and shoulders.”

Trying to use Zoom with such young students has been a struggle, she said. “There is so much to look at when we are all in Zoom together. It’s hard for them to focus, is what we’ve found. We’re still meeting every day to check in and build community and stay connected but we have decided to record our actual content lessons. That way the families can watch the video with the students and help them whenever fits their schedule.”

Out of her 24 students, until Monday, the most she’s had on one call was 14.