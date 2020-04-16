You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The COVID-19 challenge: Napa teachers guide students – from a distance
alert featured
Education

The COVID-19 challenge: Napa teachers guide students – from a distance

A radical experiment in public education is playing out inside thousands of homes across Napa Valley.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, every single NVUSD student is now distance learning, while physical classrooms and hallways are deserted. That includes the teachers, normally the hub of any classroom.

“It’s new for all of us,” said Leanna Alcayaga, a fifth-grade teacher at Bel Aire Park Magnet School. “I’ve never worked from home. I’ve never taught from home.”

There’s a misconception that teachers have it “easy” right now, but “I have never worked so hard or so much,” said Rebecca Lacau, a first-grade teacher at Willow Elementary School. “It’s not a vacation by any means.”

“Learning is an inherently social process,” said Redwood middle school teacher Chuck Dresel. Face-to-face interaction is practically non-existent during the county’s shelter at home order. “That has been our biggest challenge.”

Trying to connect

Alcayaga said for about the first two weeks of the campus closures, “We thought it was a short-term thing, so we did what we could.” 

“I spent a lot of that time trying to connect with my students and their families," said Alcayaga, who has 32 students.

A big help came during the NVUSD spring break when 3,000 Chromebooks were distributed to those students who needed one. 

“I’m really excited,” she said, to start the district’s newly released distance learning program which articulates the expectations of teacher and student engagement for the rest of the school year.

The model for teaching online includes a set daily schedule for elementary, middle and high school students. Specific time periods for instruction, lunch, teacher office hours, student work time and other instructional periods are set and are the same for all students in that age group.

The guide also includes information about communicating with teachers and staff, accessing learning materials, online tools and technology, students with additional learning needs, counseling and guidance services, testing information and other resources.

One of her biggest challenges is that “a lot of my control is gone,” Alcayaga said. “I had to let part of that go. I can assign this work and hope they are getting it done.”

“Nothing is as good as being in the classroom,” the teacher said.

Learning how to use Zoom with an elementary school class is another challenge. “We’ve had to figure things out from practicing,” she said.

Key takeaways: mute the students so they can hear only her voice and use the "speaker" view so that they only see her. Oh, and turn off the chatroom feature, for sure. Otherwise, there are way too many distractions for 32 students, she said.

Punctuality is key. When you only have 20 minutes allocated for math or language arts, “If they are five minutes late” to join the Zoom call, “that’s a lot.”

“Just these little things have made a big difference,” she said.

In her most recent Zoom call, “I noticed the newness has worn off and they are being more serious about it. They will settle in to it.”

Until Monday, when the distance learning plan officially launched, she had at most 20 students out of 32 participating in her regular Zoom call. But now that all students have access to a device, she’s expecting that number to rise. “Wait till the 13th, I think it will be very different.”

As reality sat in...

At Bel Aire Park, Lacau said at first distance learning felt somewhat unreal. She assumed that school would eventually reopen.

“As the reality set in it felt heavier,” said Lacau. “We really had to take step back and think about what was manageable for parents and for us.”

“We’re all in the same boat just with different variations."

Lacau said she and her coworkers have found new opportunities to collaborate and problem solve using new and expanded teams.

Yet at the same time, “We all have all shed many tears when we think about how overwhelming this is – not just for teachers but students and parents,” said Lacau. “And all of our little readers who are just starting to read. It weighs very heavily on our hearts and shoulders.”

Trying to use Zoom with such young students has been a struggle, she said. “There is so much to look at when we are all in Zoom together. It’s hard for them to focus, is what we’ve found. We’re still meeting every day to check in and build community and stay connected but we have decided to record our actual content lessons. That way the families can watch the video with the students and help them whenever fits their schedule.”

Out of her 24 students, until Monday, the most she’s had on one call was 14.

“But the real deal starts on Monday” once spring break ends and the distance learning program officially launches, Lacau said.

Her plan is to take it one day at a time.

Working during her spring break, she prepared all of her lessons for the first week “so that I can spend my time problem solving as things come up. And I know what I do in Week 2 will be different than what I did in Week 1.”

“I just keep reminding myself, I can do the best I can for today and see what tomorrow looks like,” said Lacau.

Adapting at middle school

At Redwood Middle School, Dresel said that until this Monday, only about half of his students were checking in via Zoom or other online resources. He has about 140 students total.

“That other 50% we don’t have a lot of information on why they were not connecting,” said Dresel. Every middle school and high school student at NVUSD already has a digital learning device like a laptop or tablet. Class agendas and other work has been posted online and teachers have been sending emails.

“But unless they turn their computer on, that connection isn’t happening.”

Dresel said that providing curriculum to his students isn’t the hard part of the shutdown.

“But learning is an inherently social process,” he said. “That has been our biggest challenge.”

“A lot of the education in middle school revolves far more along the social lines than the education lines,” he noted.

The kids are missing not only their friends but the exchange of ideas face to face.

“There’s nothing like being in a group that benefits learning,” said Dresel. “There’s really no replacement for that. I don’t think you can ever replace the experience of being in a school. It’s a community. You’re kind of cut off from your community in this remote learning model. You don’t have the ability to maintain and keep those connections as well. We’re going to what we have to do. But it’s difficult.”

“I think a lot of parents are getting a glimpse about what our daily life is all about,” said Dresel. “They can see some of the challenges we face on a daily basis.”

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan

This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated several times a day as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.

Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News