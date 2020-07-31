The COVID-19 Victory Garden at Hagafen Cellars

The crops thrived. "We have an abundance -- shall I say -- a veritable bountiful harvest," Weir said. "We have enough for ourselves and we are happy to offer our produce to any and all who are in need." He began delivering produce to Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank, which distributes free food at sites throughout the valley on a rotating weekly basis. So far, he said, they have donated about 200 pounds of vegetables.

It's welcome help, said Shirley King, director of the CANV Food Bank. In March, when COVID-19 shutdowns began, King said the Food Bank went from serving 30 to 40 clients a day to more than 300. Since then the need has not abated. "We are moving 100,000 pounds of food a week, feeding 1,500 families," she said. This week they had 385 clients in Calistoga and 319 in American Canyon.

"We are gearing up for the coming weeks," King added. As the supplemental unemployment insurance payments and the moratorium on rental evictions expire at the end of July, she said, "this is going to cause a lot of stress. We are sure we will see an uptick in need."

Because of COVID-19 precautions, they have had to put a hold on donations of shelf-stable items, canned and other packaged foods that transmit the virus and put recipients at risk. They have also had to cancel annual food drives, like the postal workers spring collection.