ST. HELENA — As an accomplished ballerina in her teens, Beth Trainor understands how to move.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

That’s why, for the last 103 years, she’s assumed many poses, performing one graceful pirouette and arabesque after another.

She was a girl growing up during the Great Depression, learning to drive her father’s Hupmobile and moved by the sight of downtrodden men standing in bread lines.

She was a gorgeous and talented ballerina putting on a sold-out recital in Dallas and receiving offers to dance in New York City.

She was a smitten teenager exchanging soul-baring love letters with her handsome husband-to-be, Earl.

She was a wife, a mother and a grandmother, and now is a great-grandmother who enjoys weekly outings at Pizzeria Tra Vigne with her great-granddaughter, Amanda Scheideman.

She was a woman who started a new life in St. Helena at the age of 95 and soon became so widely adored that the Safeway staff sang her “Happy Birthday” over the intercom.

She was — still is, in fact — a hard-core Los Angeles Dodgers fan who’s seen Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and Clayton Kershaw mow down opposing hitters over six decades, and who had the nerve to throw a Dodgers-themed 103rd birthday party on June 28 in the middle of Giants territory. (Her friends showed up anyway.)

St. Helena’s Raymond Monroy, oldest World War II veteran in U.S., dies at 110 Raymond Monroy Sr., who was believed to be the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S., died Jan. 7 at his St. Helena home at the age of 110.

“Everything has been good,” said Trainor, who lives at St. Helena’s Silverado Orchards.

These days Trainor is frequently in the company of her great-granddaughter and her grandson, Jake Scheideman, until recently the proprietor of St. Helena Cyclery.

“I have wonderful grandchildren,” she said. “I don’t know what I’d do without them at this time in my life.”

She doesn’t dwell in the past, and she has an active social life — that 103rd birthday party was no small affair. But Jake Scheideman’s recent discovery of the letters Trainor exchanged with Earl has brought back memories of her upbringing.

Lately Scheideman has been reading her those letters in chronological order.

“We’ve been able to follow the whole love story, and also the history,” he said. “When FDR was being elected, the cars (Earl) bought, the movies he watched. And she remembers every single thing.”

She recalled falling for Earl the instant she saw him walk in her cousin’s front door when she was visiting Los Angeles.

“We locked eyes and that was it,” she said. “Two years later” — just shy of her 17th birthday — “we were married.”

Before the marriage, when Earl was still in Los Angeles, they exchanged love letters every two or three days via air mail. The letters are full of expressions of ardent love and news about day-to-day life. At one point Earl bemoans a car accident that left him with an $87 repair bill.

The letters were written when Trainor was, as she puts it, a dancer. “Dancer” in this case is a modest term for “star ballerina who earned cheers from sold-out crowds and could have pursued ballet professionally in New York if not for her decision to start a family.”

Trainor recalled one show in a letter to Earl written when she was 15.

“Well, the ‘big event’ really went over with a bang. The auditorium seats 2,000 people — has 2 big balconies and honey the place was filled,” she wrote, underlining “bang” and “filled” for emphasis. “I was never so nervous in all my life.”

“Please don’t think I’m conceited,” she wrote as she described the recital. “It’s just that it makes me so happy when people like my dancing. After my solo I had two curtain calls — oh you don’t know how thrilling it is to hear that applause.”

Those memories of dancing to Chopin and Strauss’ Viennese waltzes remain vivid today. After one dance in front of a rapturous crowd, her teacher told her, “Beth, the boys all want to be stranded on a deserted island with you.”

Beth, however, only had eyes for Earl. In one early photo of the couple, her beaming face is slightly blurred, as if she’d had to tear her eyes away from Earl’s face to look at the camera.

They were married 61 years and were deeply in love.

“They were the rock that held everyone together,” Jake Scheideman said.

He remembers visiting them at Christmas as a child. Beth and Earl would give each other only one gift, but they would also spend hours looking for the perfect cards to exchange.

“They were these big cards with like 400 words on them,” Scheideman said. “They would finally exchange their cards and we would all sit there and cry.”

The couple raised two children, Lauralee and Earl Jr. Both, like their mother, had a flair for performance, Lauralee as an prize-winning orator and Earl Jr. as a baseball player.

Trainor’s family was full of athletes. Her uncle was head football coach at Rice and Virginia Tech, and her brother captained the LSU Tigers team that reached the 1937 Sugar Bowl. But her deepest love is for baseball, especially for the Dodgers once she moved to Southern California.

She noted that growing up she spent time in Clayton Kershaw’s hometown of Highland Park, Texas, near Dallas. She can tell you where first baseman Freddie Freeman grew up. She has a Dodgers logo on the front door of her residence. Silverado Orchards proprietor Kerry Baldwin, a Giants fan, once mischievously covered it with an SF logo. Trainor removed it as soon as she noticed.

The Dodgers repaid her faithfulness on her 103rd birthday by sending her a letter and a baseball signed by third baseman Justin Turner.

Those gifts contributed to what Trainor called a “fabulous” birthday party.

“Everybody from (Silverado) Orchards came,” she said. “Jake was master of ceremonies and conducted … a trivia game. Everybody was having fun.”

The staff at Safeway sent her flowers and sang her “Happy Birthday” when she visited the store the next day to thank them and buy a box of strawberries.

What’s the secret to a long, healthy life?

“If I knew, I would tell you,” she said with a smile. “God is good all the time.”

As she looked back on her life, Trainor gave no indication that she felt bitter or resentful about giving up a promising career as a ballerina. Maybe that’s because the rest of her life has been just as rich and rewarding as her years in ballet.

Or maybe it’s because she never stopped dancing.

Secrets to longevity from some of the world's oldest people Eat eggs and cookies Be kind George Burns Eat ‘delicious things’ Follow the Ten Commandments No gossip, junk food Bacon! Honey, bee pollen Magic potion?