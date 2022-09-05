The freeway that never was: Four-lane highway would have transformed St. Helena, Napa Valley

ST. HELENA — St. Helena's beloved elm tunnel would be in the middle of a four-lane highway.

Mills Lane could have had an interchange in the middle of vineyards. Local streets would dead-end.

A highway bridge would take over the Paulson farm on Pope Street. Virgil Galleron would lose his water supply. Visitors might not stop in town.

Wide swaths of vineyard would be condemned and torn out. Charles Krug Winery’s vineyard would be cut in two. Three highways might have bisected our narrow valley.

These would have been the consequences had a four-lane highway been built up the Napa Valley, bypassing St. Helena to the east of Main Street. That is exactly what was proposed in October 1958.

The Redwood Empire Association urged Napa County supervisors to submit highway projects in response to the Intercounty Master Schedule of Official Highway Recommendations to the California Highway Commission (now Caltrans).

Prospects for the freeway and St. Helena bypass were slim, highway officials told the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, supporters of the highway, in July 1958. The bypass was a long-term plan, but Caltrans would listen to locals at a hearing.

Caltrans held a public hearing on the St. Helena bypass on Oct. 20, 1958, in the St. Helena High School auditorium. The sudden turn of events started when the state contacted Mayor Louis Stralla (who believed the project was not a priority for the state) to request a hearing. It was expected that the freeway would leave the existing right of way at Whitehall Lane, running northeast of St. Helena and rejoining the old route at Bale Lane.

A campaign to save the valley began in 1959 with the founding of Upper Napa Valley Associates UNVA, a coalition of Upvalley businesses and residents who opposed the freeway.

For two years, locals debated where the access roads and interchanges should be. The St. Helena Planning Commission recommended Pope Street and Fulton Lane as connectors. The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce pushed Dowdell Lane as the connector, then changed its stance and recommended Mills Lane. It also wanted the route to be east of the sewage treatment plant (then located at Hunt and Starr avenues) to avoid dividing the town, and to enclose a future development area. The extension of Deer Park Road across the valley was planned, so that would be the northern interchange of the freeway.

In preparation for a meeting with Caltrans, St. Helenans turned out in droves to see maps at City Hall that showed the proposed St. Helena bypass alternate routes. The St. Helena Star urged residents to view the maps and attend the next meeting.

Impact on community

The next meeting was held Jan. 21, 1960, again at the high school auditorium. C.F. Green, an engineer with Caltrans, addressed the public and displayed a 16-foot-long map of the proposed routes. Also present was Assemblyman Sam Geddes.

“While some businesses will suffer, the studies of the Division of Highways proves that such bypassed towns gain in total economy, eventually,” wrote the Star.

Maps showed a 9-mile bypass from half a mile south of Rutherford to 3.1 miles north of St. Helena. Two of the alternate routes showed a cloverleaf interchange on Pope Street on top of the homes of Edwin, Jay and Willard Paulson. The easternmost route would pass behind Charles Krug Winery — cutting the vineyard in two — and rejoin the old highway at Bale Lane. An alternate western route would leave Main Street at the elm tunnel, paralleling the trees and then running eastward.

Caltrans displayed maps showing how much traffic would increase between 1956 and 1980. The daily summer weekday vehicle count was 5,700 and was projected to increase to 8,600.

St. Helena Star editor Starr Baldwin opined, “Primarily the hearing was called to get your reaction and opinions about the routes projected. Today is your chance to speak up. The freeway is going to hurt some and benefit others, that’s inevitable.”

Construction of the new freeway might be five years away and locals wouldn't know the route chosen until six months or less before construction began, said the highway engineers. The least costly route would cost $5.9 million.

Public reaction

Much of the public comment centered on the loss of vineyard land. Assemblyman Geddes agreed vineyards must be saved. The California Chamber of Commerce wanted routes to stay as close to downtowns as possible so visitors would patronize local business. Engineers explained what would happen: after a 30-day public comment period, Caltrans would decide the route and obtain freeway agreements with property owners.

Edna Milani wrote a long, precise letter to the Star on Feb. 18, 1960, deploring the new freeway, asking why California would build a freeway that would dead-end in Calistoga when roads all around Napa County were in even worse condition.

In March 1960, state highway engineer J.C. Womack recommended a route that would have paralleled the existing highway until veering off at Manley Lane a half mile to the east until it reached Ritchie Creek at Bale Lane. This distance of 9.1 miles was lower in cost and disturbed less land than other alternatives, but still cost $5.1 million. The highway would be part of the California Freeway and Expressways System. This route was adopted by Caltrans in April 1960.

A new Caltrans hearing was held on June 14, 1960, at the request of Supervisors Julius Caiocca and Andrew Fagiani. The St. Helena City Council thought no new public hearings were necessary. At the hearing, vineyardists voiced vehement opposition. Many preferred the Silverado Trail route, while others preferred whatever route was farthest from their properties. Favoring a more westerly route were Christian Brothers (Brother Timothy) and Charles Krug Winery (Peter Mondavi). Beringer (Roy Raymond and Otto Beringer) favored the recommended route. Paul and Virgil Galleron protested that it would bisect their vineyard.

Robert Mondavi of Charles Krug Winery submitted a petition with 300 signatures demanding deferral of a final decision by Caltrans on the route. Copies were sent to Assemblyman Geddes and the chairman of the commission. Some criticized locals for not fighting more forcefully. Geddes got the final adoption of the bypass route deferred until more study was made. No action was to be taken pending consultation between Geddes and the California Highway Commission. Funds would not be allocated until final adoption of the route.

F. Bourn Hayne, angry at the prospect of vineyards being paved over, suggested using Silverado Trail. Lloyd Owen wrote to the Star that creating a third road system in a narrow valley would be the height of folly.

Project approved

The St. Helena City Council wrote to Caltrans urging postponement of final adoption of the route, but Caltrans approved the controversial route on a 5-2 vote.

Council members met in January 1961 with Caltrans engineers on interchanges and approaches for the bypass of town. A Star editorial agreed with the council that the interchange for the new freeway should be at Mills Lane instead of Pope Street. It said Mills was better because a new bridge was planned there to replace the Pope Street bridge across the Napa River. Mayor Aquila favored Mills Lane.

Work on surveying the St. Helena freeway bypass continued in March 1961, with aerial mapping and survey stakes along the present highway. No target date for beginning construction, which depended on gasoline tax funds, had been released.

Napa County supervisors approved the freeway agreement in April, covering Highway 29 between 2 miles north of Yountville and 0.2 mile north of Ritchie Creek at Bale Lane. In favor were supervisors Clark, Eby and Caiocca; Dickinson and Fagiani were absent. St. Helena council members signed the freeway agreement with Caltrans, which was announced with one sentence in the Star.

A Star editorial opined the new freeway would make south Main Street a city street and create a business zone suitable for auto dealers. It would help the parking problem. City Administrator Charles Doud spoke to the Rotary Club in July 1961, saying that the city Planning Commission was reviewing the zoning changes that would be necessary when the freeway bypassed the city. The route and interchanges had now been determined, making it possible to study the zoning program.

Planning commissioners met with Caltrans engineers again in December to discuss access routes to the freeway. Mills Lane was the site for an 86-foot-wide access road to the bypass. The city wanted to form a four-way intersection with Grayson, Main and Mills Lane. Other access roads were planned at Pratt Avenue and Deer Park Road.

Still years into the future

In mid-1962 Caltrans budgeted $1.8 million for construction and rights of way in Napa County. A St. Helena Star editorial urged a traffic signal at Main and Adams, despite the coming freeway bypass.

“But the freeway is years into the future and the traffic gets thicker by the month," wrote the Star. "Even after the freeway is built the signal will probably be needed for local control. Certainly the situation will get far worse before it is relieved, if it is, by the bypass.”

The Redwood Empire Association continued to lobby Sacramento for new highways. Recommended for Napa County were survey and design funds for construction of the freeway between Rutherford and Ritchie Creek, particularly bypassing St. Helena.

Throughout 1963 the four-lane highway was debated and discussed by officials from Sacramento on down to St. Helena citizens. In August, the City Council set another study session on the freeway access road, which the city wanted to be at Mills Lane. There were rumors that the entire bypass route through St. Helena might be reviewed. The state considered the matter to be settled with final adoption of the bypass in September 1960, but surveys, designs and rights of way were not done for the Rutherford-to-Ritchie Creek segment. By the end of 1963, the freeway route was determined and agreements were signed with all agencies concerned.

Taking a new highway into account, other local improvement plans changed. A new 1963 parking plan could have led to mall development for Main Street after the freeway bypassed downtown. The freeway would intrude on Charles Krug Winery's waste disposal area. Christian Brothers and Beringer wineries would have to connect to the city sewer system. The needed sewer plant would not be on Dowdell or Mills lanes because the freeway interchange would pass through that area. Utilities on Hunt Avenue would have to be extended across the coming freeway, some council members said in 1965. Others thought utilities would end at the freeway.

Second thoughts

St. Helena's Chamber of Commerce told Napa County planners in 1965 that the freeway plan should be re-examined without delay. The plan was now five years old and needed to be revised and revisited. UNVA campaigned to head off the freeway and kill the bypass. An editorial opined that construction of the St. Helena freeway bypass had receded into the dim future, but the condition of the highway between Rutherford and St. Helena needed to be addressed. It would be a long time until the freeway around St. Helena became fact, they wrote.

Running for re-election in 1966, Assemblyman Pearce Young said Napa Valley was in danger from subdividers and freeway planners, so he called for citizens to get involved in conservation.

In early 1967, Allen Hart of Caltrans informed the St. Helena Rotary Club there would be no freeway up the valley for at least 10 to 12 years. There simply wouldn't be enough money and people could forget about it. The freeway would not be built until people demanded it or the needs were so great that it must be built. Most road funds were routed to Southern California, but the highway between St. Helena and Rutherford would be repaved. He relayed the same message in October to the St. Helena chamber, a supporter of the bypass.

In March 1968, a Star editorial criticized inaccuracies in a San Francisco Chronicle & Examiner article titled “Bulldozers Threaten Wine Country,", saying: “This paper has never liked it, hopes it will not come soon and believes it is a long way in the future.” The Chronicle warned that “the freeway and the subdivision are now aiming their bulldozers at the vineyards of the Napa Valley.” Another writer called the freeway the "fuse that will ignite the population explosion of the Napa Valley.”

By May 1968, Napa County supervisors formally requested that Caltrans to cancel plans for a freeway north of Yountville. Why the big reversal? The Napa County Agricultural Preserve ordinance was approved and went into effect on Nov. 11, 1968, protecting 24,000 acres of farmland against development.

Allen Hart of Caltrans said there would be no freeways unless the people demanded them. Residents must create conditions requiring a freeway, he said. “If you fill the upper valley with homes you will be looking for me to provide a freeway,” said Hart.

Lowell Edington, president of UNVA, said that the Ag Preserve “is being tested now in the courts. I believe it will endure. That makes a difference as to what the freeway ... requirements will be in the valley.”