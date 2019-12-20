Mayor Pete Buttigieg was dissed for holding a fundraiser in one, and they’re the talk of political corners of the internet after the most recent Democratic debates. But what are Napa Valley wine caves, and what purpose do they serve?
Not typically as a venue for fundraisers, according to Matt Levy, marketing and ecommerce manager at Schramsberg Vineyards, although holding events in wine caves is not entirely unheard of.
While he had no comment on Buttigieg’s recent fundraiser at Hall Winery, Levy said Schramsberg doesn’t typically open its wine caves up to public events. Schramsberg’s two caves date back to 1870 and 1881, respsectively. Today, as they always have been, they’re used primarily for storing and aging wine, both in barrel and bottle.
“Caves are low light, and expose wine to very minimal vibration,” Levy said, explaining that those conditions are ideal for protecting the sanctity of wine while it ages. “The other great thing about the caves is that, as a Napa Green winery, we don’t have to pay for the temperature control – the earth is doing all of that for us.”
Wine caves have been around longer than any of Napa’s wineries. The earliest known winery, located in Armenia and thought to date back over 6,100 years, was itself found in a cave littered with fermentation vessels and a primitive wine press.
In the 1870s, wine caves weren’t so much a trend, but a necessity, according to Andy Waterhouse, a wine chemist at the University of California, Davis.
“In the late 1800s, there was no such thing as air conditioning – you couldn’t control the temperature in barns or warehouses,” Waterhouse said. “You can basically ruin a wine if it’s above 100 degrees for a few days. You cook it.”
Those advantages likely constituted the impetus for Jacob Schram, who founded Schramsberg in 1862, to build the winery’s original caves. They were tunneled by hand by Chinese laborers working with pick axes – their pick marks are still visible, Levy said.
Then came the 1980s in Napa, and what was once tradition suddenly became a trend.
Perhaps no one knows that better than Alf Burtleson, who built Napa’s first “new” wine cave in the early 1980s. Burtleson, now in his 80s and retired, formerly owned his own construction company, and estimates that he completed more than 50 cave projects throughout Napa Valley.
Originally a tunneler by trade, Burtleson said he spent much of the 80s excavating caves in Napa – in the 1990s, he did more wine caves than he did tunneling.
“The phone keeps ringing,” Burtleson told the Los Angeles Times in late 1989, speaking to demand for cave construction. At the time, he told the Times, he had a waiting list of clients long enough to keep him busy for three years, and had so far worked on caves at 19 wineries, the majority in Napa Valley. It was Burtleson’s company that helped to expand the 1881 wine cave at Schramsberg.
It began with a renovation of existing, historic wine caves at Beringer Winery in 1972, Burtleson said in an interview. The first “new” cave construction project followed in 1981 at Far Niente, but it was a large project at Rutherford Hill Winery, finished in 1986, that really lit the wine cave trend ablaze, according to Burtleson.
“That was a big eye opener for everybody. The guys came in to do the topping of the barrels, and they came back out, and said –‘ there’s nothing to top!’” Burtleson said.
He’s referring to the mitigation of what the wine industry calls ‘the angels’ share’ – wine that evaporates from barrels as it’s aged. In caves, which are far more humid than traditional wine cellars, the evaporation percentage drops from 5 percent a year to only 2 percent.
“They penciled it out, and the caves paid for itself within two years because of the wine that they weren’t losing,” Burtleson said. In those days – before permitting processes were as extensive as they currently are – a “bare bones” wine cave could be built for around $22 dollars per square foot, a literal fraction of what a cave might cost now (which, even in 2005, could be higher than $150 per square foot).
As their success was broadcast through the Valley, wine caves became not only popular with wineries themselves, but with their customers.
“Word got out, and then people wanted to see the caves, so they started doing tours,” Burtleson said. “That was not the concept initially – it was just something new, and people were interested in it, but then the cave tour business became really big. It brought customers in to buy wine.”
Tom Eddy searched for a Napa Valley site to build his eponymous winery for almost 20 years. He wanted a place in the northern end of the valley, somewhere with volcanic soil – searching for not only terroir, but somewhere that would make for efficient wine cave construction.
“The money you save with refrigeration, temperature and humidity control, plus the cleanliness of the operation – it’s the perfect medium to make and age wine,” he said. A typical month’s utility bill for the entire cave is about $200 – a third of what Eddy pays for his house, he said.
Quality and ease of aging wine drew Eddy to caves, he added, but he also saw marketing potential.
“It’s a great gathering place, because it’s always the same temperature year round,” he said. His winery does limited numbers of small lunches and tastings in the caves. “It’s kind of romantic.”
It took around a year for Eddy’s 4,000 square foot cave to be completed, he said – an process that’s lengthened as regulations around caves, now required to meet regular building codes, have expanded.
Eddy saw mention of Hall's wine caves following the Democratic debate Thursday night, he said, and wondered – what’s the big deal? He doesn’t intuitively associate wine caves with high society lunches or political fundraisers, he said.
“I thought everyone knew what a wine cave was,” he said, adding that an entire industry has been built around their construction. Burtleson was the “first and only” digging caves for a long time in the Valley, Eddy said, but there are 6 or 7 companies in the business today with “enough work,” he said.
“I guess most Americans probably just think it’s some old cave someone found in Neolithic times,” he said. “But no one really realizes (there's a whole industry around it). No one thinks about caves as a being a very economic way to build a winery.”
Perhaps not – especially after Thursday night’s debate.