The impact of short-term rentals in Napa County

Whitney Farris has been running a city of Napa vacation rental in a secluded area of Brown Street, about half a mile from downtown, since late 2019.

A Napa native, Farris also owns three other short-term rentals — a term which generally applies to properties rented for fewer than 30 days — in Bodega Bay, Mount Shasta and Phoenix. She personally manages the two North Bay units, and a management company handles the two others.

Her olive-green Napa rental is shaded by trees; the front door is several feet away from Brown Street and up seven steps from the sidewalk level. The rental includes a full kitchen, indoor and outdoor dining areas, three bedrooms and a sizable, spa-equipped backyard. An additional bedroom can be found in a backyard studio unit, and Farris provides her customers with electric bikes to get around Napa.

Farris said her customers tend to be older couples coming to Napa for special occasions, such birthdays that end in a “0." She also sees many groups of women who come to Napa to wine taste and roughly range in age from 30 to 65.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought some turbulence to Farris’ short-term rental business in 2020 and early 2021, she said. But that pandemic-caused gap in demand essentially ended in the summer of 2021. And now the vacationers have swarmed back.

“It’s just been nonstop busy,” Farris said. “I’m booked out probably six months in advance.”

That upsurge in demand for legal rentals comes with the high likelihood that the underground short-term rental market will increase as well. No municipality in the county — except Napa and St. Helena — has issued permits for such rentals, and they are banned in unincorporated areas. Enforcement is largely complaint-based, and work on the issue amounts to less than 20 hours per week across all the county’s various government bodies.

City and county officials do attempt to track — with outside help — illegal units, and say the number appears to be well below 2019 levels. But the tracking is done via sites like Airbnb and Vrbo. It's still possible that if the owners of these units try to be somewhat subtle, they won’t be tracked or, very possibly, found out.

Vacation rentals in Napa

In the 2019 Netflix comedy movie “Wine Country,” a group of six longtime friends decide to spend a weekend in the Napa Valley. They come to Napa to commemorate the 50th birthday of one of the lead characters. But they also have personal problems and various hijinks to work through while they go through stereotypical scenes of vacationing in Napa, involving wine, fancy food and roving around in scenic Napa Valley locations.

As such, pretty much the entire film is staged within the natural beauty of the various parts of the valley — there are scenes filmed on location in Calistoga and at three Napa wineries. But another prominent setting is the enormous vacation rental house where the friends stay. Indeed, the very first scene involves one of the main characters moving the trip forward by searching through an AirBnB-esque internet platform to find and rent the house.

In real life, the home in question is located in Los Angeles. But the movie version sits atop the rolling hills and sun-soaked vineyards of Napa County. It features a pool, a “zen area” with a Buddha statue, a gourmet kitchen, a fire pit and a very slow Wi-Fi connection so the characters are “just gonna have to talk to each other,” says the fictional owner, played by Tina Fey.

But if the house depicted in the film actually existed in Napa, running it as a short-term rental would likely be illegal. That’s because short-term rentals are banned in unincorporated Napa County, Calistoga and Yountville. Even in the city of Napa and St. Helena, where short-term rentals are technically allowed, only a few people are supposed to be able to stay in them.

The city of Napa, for example, only allows 41 non-hosted or whole house short-term vacation rentals and 60 hosted rentals — which means the owner needs to reside at the rental unit and sleep there while it’s being rented. St. Helena only permits 25 short-term rentals.

American Canyon hasn’t permitted any short-term rentals, though they’re technically legal through a conditional use permit in two neighborhoods at the south-eastern side of the city.

Farris is one of the lucky few with one of the city of Napa’s 41 non-hosted rental permits, and she paid a high price for it to the previous owner. She bought the Brown Street home for $800,000, and paid an additional $400,000 to the owner to transfer the non-hosted permit over. The house was already being used as a short-term rental before Farris bought it, she said, so it came furnished, immediately ready for guests.

Linden Fowler, alternatively, holds one of the 60 hosted rental permits, which is attached to the home he was born and grew up in. He said he first tried out Airbnb in 2012 on a trip to Rio De Janeiro and had a great time. As a host, he enjoys meeting people who rent out his room, and he likes to share his hometown with his guests.

“I’ve world traveled and I’ve realized how valuable it is to just be comfortable with other cultures, other languages, because there is a universal language,” Fowler said. “And that’s just like, common respect and empathy. If you don’t speak the same language, we can use a translation app, we can work on this together to figure it out. I think that’s where a lot of my guests get comfort.”

Legally permitted rentals are, however, generally the exception in Napa, where the quantity of illegal rentals has generally remained larger over the years.

Farris said she doesn’t believe Napa’s governments do a good enough job policing the illegal rentals, though she doesn’t believe they’ve had a direct effect on her business because of the high demand. She added that she’s worried about illegal rentals not receiving required inspections, and she generally believes short-term rentals should be at least somewhat limited because of the impact they may have on neighborhoods.

Fowler also said he thinks the unfortunate impact of the illegal short-term rental market is that it gives short-term rentals generally a bad reputation. Like Farris, he also worries about the lack of city inspections such illegal rentals receive.

Fowler and Farris also collect a 13% hotel room tax also paid by bed and breakfasts and hotels — known as the Transient Occupancy Tax — which illegal operators don’t pay.

“I’m pro short-term rental, but they do have their place and it's not everywhere,” Farris said. “Personally, I wouldn’t want one right next door to me. I totally get the pushback.”

Napa County enforcement

Over three million tourists flock to the Napa Valley each year. And roughly one third of those visitors stay overnight, according to Visit Napa Valley.

Napa’s local hotel industry largely facilitates the high demand for overnight wine country tourism. A 2018 Visit Napa Valley report notes that the local tourism industry generated $2.23 billion that year, with nearly 70% of that total — $1.55 billion — coming from overnight hotel guests. That in turn raised $85 million in tax revenue for Napa’s local governments, the report says.

Vacation rentals, including illegal short-term rentals, also serve many tourists. In a 2019 response to a Napa County Civil Grand Jury report that told the city and county to do more to enforce their short-term rental ordinances, Napa city staff estimated there were approximately 200 illegal short-term rentals in operation within city limits, using a short-term rental monitoring software known as Host Compliance, now run by Granicus. Now, using that same software, the city generally sees less than half that amount flagged by the system.

The number of illegal short-term rentals in the unincorporated areas of Napa County has also dropped considerably over the past three years, according to county data.

A county consultant estimated there were 450 illegal short-term rentals operating in the unincorporated county in 2019. David Morrison, Napa County’s interim CEO, who served as planning director at the time, said in a July email that the county was aware of 129 illegal short-term rental units that were operating in June. By Sept. 5, that number had dropped to 111, according to David Giudice, the county’s code compliance manager.

As one part of the response to the grand jury report, Napa County switched to using the Host Compliance monitoring software in late 2019.

“In terms of the drop in the number of known short-term rentals, I think there are several factors,” Morrison wrote in an email. “Certainly, more active enforcement is one contributor. The pandemic has certainly affected lodging and visitation throughout the region. I also suspect that because the County monitors on-line advertising of short-term rentals, that some short-term rental operators have gone underground. Rather than advertising on the Internet, they may be advertising in other media and/or relying on word-of-mouth, which would make it harder for us to track them.”

With few statewide guidelines or rules, cities and counties have also largely been left to regulate the short-term rental market. Because the rules are local, so is enforcement.

Actual enforcement of illegal short-term rentals falls to code compliance officers strapped with several other duties. The 2019 grand jury report noted the county had six full-time code compliance officers responsible for covering roughly 8,000 parcels spread over more than 750 square miles, according to the report. And the city of Napa had three similar staff members.

“Compliance staff also works on unpermitted construction, fire vegetation enforcement, substandard housing, illegal grading and vegetation removal, land use and permit compliance, nuisance complaints, and many other investigations,” Morrison noted in an email.

Both the city and the county now pay for the Host Compliance service — the city pays about $16,000 annually, while the county pays about $22,000 — to track advertising of short-term rentals, send out warnings and alert code enforcement of repeat offenders for further action, which Morrison said cuts down on the workload.

“Host Compliance monitors over 70 short-term rental platforms on an on-going basis,” said a Host Compliance spokesperson in an email. “Properties who remove and repost their listing are captured. Screenshots are captured of the listing and are taken at random times in order to capture evenings, weekends, etc. All properties that have been advertised at some point in time are documented and retained in a master dataset of every short-term rental property regardless of their active/inactive status.”

Morrison estimated that only 0.1 of a full-time employee is dedicated to short-term rental enforcement. That means that approximately four hours is spent, per week, on the task.

Vin Smith, the city of Napa’s community development director, said two code enforcement officers who previously monitored illegal short-term rentals for the city of Napa retired during the pandemic, which means the city lost some enforcement ability. He estimated that, across four employees, the equivalent to about 25% of a full-time employee — or 10 hours per week — is assigned to monitoring the city’s short-term rental program.

In St. Helena, senior planner Aaron Hecock is the sole staff person who monitors short-term rentals in the city. He said St. Helena basically deals with illegal rentals on a complaint-driven process, given that they don’t have a dedicated code enforcement office, but he hasn’t had any problems with short-term rentals in a while.

“We really don’t get that many in the city limits,” Hecock said. “Everybody pays attention to what their neighbors are doing, so we hear about it.”

With the reemergence of tourism, he said he expects those complaints will pick back up relatively soon. But he’s hoping high profile lawsuits that have been pursued in Napa will encourage people to not run such illegal businesses.

“We've had six figure settlements with folks,” Hecock said. “We really hope that acts as a deterrent.”

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said the Napa City Council has often tried to find a difficult balance between allowing short-term rentals to exist as a legitimate business and option for tourists, but not to the extent where the quantity significantly impacts the quality of life for local residents.

“In some ways it's a good problem to have, when people want to come and stay in your community and enjoy what you have to offer with the hospitality side, the recreational side, biking and hiking and all those things,” Sedgley said. “We’re fortunate that we have the problem that people want to come to Napa. But how do we manage it is the question. We can’t let it get so burdensome that the quality of life is just lost because it's totally a transient population.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.