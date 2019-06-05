If Dr. Sam Gittings, who has practiced dentistry in Napa Valley for over 40 years, isn’t your dentist, it is possible that you have never seen his art. It is displayed abundantly on the walls of his Valle Verde Drive office.
That is, unless you’ve been to Burning Man, or his 1988 one-man show at the Candy Store Gallery in Folsom or been invited to his Blue Tooth Vineyards on Silverado Trail, where a 150-year-old red barn sports a giant blue tooth.
His art can be also seen at Robert Mondavi Winery where “The Art of Sam Gittings” is on exhibit in the Vineyard Room through Aug. 4.
Although he chose dentistry over art as a career, throughout his life Gittings has always nurtured his love of art. He studied art with Jim Adamson at Sierra Junior College in the late 1960s and with Wayne Thiebaud at UC Davis in the early 1970s. His show at the winery includes pieces he has painted over several decades.
Gittings talked about his art during a recent interview at the winery where it hangs, followed by a visit to his art studio in the legendary barn, located on his 43-acre property.
Many of the two dozen pieces in the winery show are pun-filled, conveying wit and whimsy with their subject matter. Their bright complementary colors contribute to a sense of fun that fits in well with the convivial atmosphere at the winery.
The “Tom of Egypt” painting, depicting tightly wrapped figures, asks the question “Mummy or Daddy?”
“The Mane Attraction Sashay,” purposely misdirecting grammar with its spelling, shows a male lion wearing pink ballet shoes with the words “Mr. Fancy Prance Can Dance.”
“Duet” features a man with a normal face, except he has a double mouth. Words on the painting say “Support the artist, he has two mouths to feed."
Not all the paintings in the exhibit generate laughter. “Kevin Comforts Me Still” is a tribute to a “friend who died too young.”
All artist’s proceeds from the sale of this painting will be donated to the Elixir Fund, a nonprofit set up in Kevin McQuarrie’s memory by his family to improve the comfort and care of cancer patients and their caregivers.
Gittings honors a sister who died in the painting “Remembering Bella.”
The show includes a few watercolors though most of Gittings' work is acrylic.
For the last five or six years, he has been working on gigantic canvases. He has these large images reduced in size and made into vinyl banners “similar to those at circus side shows.”
“I’ve taken the banners out to the Burning Man event where they easily weather the rough conditions of the Playa,” he said.
When Gittings is painting in his barn studio in the evening and on weekends, he said he finds it so energizing that he never wants to stop.
“It can be cold and drafty in the barn. I bundle up to keep warm, turn the music up and then get lost in the joyful act of painting,” Gittings said. “If I read a book before going to bed, I fall asleep within 20 minutes but when I’m painting in my studio I’m up till midnight.”
While painting, he wears Loupes, eyewear used by dentists to enhance or magnify an image to ensure highest results in dental procedures.
He also wears latex gloves while painting because some of his paints are poisonous. His most brilliant oranges and reds have a high concentration of cadmium. “You don’t want to lick your brush when using those,” he cautioned.
He is currently working on a painting called “Venom.” The canvas in his studio is filling up with green cobras hypnotically under the spell of a snake charmer.
Watching Gittings work and describe why he is doing what he does is like attending an art workshop.
“Do you see any brush strokes in that? No, you don’t because I might put all that pigment down but I’m going to blend it all with my finger to make it smooth,” he said as he worked. “I want to give the appearance of three dimensions but without lines.”
Gittings said he is taking some artistic license with the snakes’ facial proportions to give them more expressive eyes.
“See how this eyebrow is coming down,” he said pointing out one snake’s eye. "It gives you the sense of evil."
Aware that the blue tooth on his barn has become a local landmark, Gittings likes to tell the story about its emergence in the valley.
Back in the late 1980s, long before Bluetooth was associated with wireless short-range communications technology, Gittings coined the terminology.
“My Blue Tooth came first,” he said, chuckling.
At the time, he was chairman of the marketing committee for the Napa Valley Dental Association’s campaign to promote National Dental Health Month.
“We had a $50 budget,” Gittings said. “We were in competition with places like Orange County, which had thousands of dollars to spend on marketing.”
With far less money for the campaign than their competition, Gittings put the large Blue Tooth on his barn.
In addition, hand-painted Burma Shave-type road signs with quirky phrases promoting dental care were placed along Silverado Trail to give motorists a laugh as they drove by.
“Did you ever see those Burma Shave signs as a kid? They made car trips more enjoyable,” Gittings said. “There were lots of funny ones. Here’s an example of one of ours:”
“A peach looks good with lots of fuzz,
a tooth’s not a peach,
never wuz (was).”
Napa’s Blue Tooth campaign won an award from the California Dental Association for creative dental marketing.
During the summer, Gittings sometimes hosts a summer party for his friends in the old barn so he had a dance floor installed.
“It is the perfect place for a summer garden party. It is everything you’d imagine in your dreams,” said Jessel Miller. It is very down home, not glitzy.”
Gittings allows Miller to bring her art students to his place each summer, where he takes them on tours through the gardens and then joins the class to paint.
Miller said she has known Gittings for 40 years. Before moving to Napa, she came here to visit a friend, got a tooth ache during the visit, and had to see a dentist.
“After all these years, Sam is still my dentist,” Miller added.
“He’s a wonderful dentist, a wonderful person and a wonderful artist. I love the humor in his art. It cracks me up.”
During the interview, Gittings points out many things as we walk through the gardens surrounding his studio barn. He talks about each bridge, tree and plant as though it were a cherished relative.
What he has done with his 43-acre property gives new meaning to an understanding of enchanted gardens. Clearly, his artistic expression is being expressed through gardening but that is for another story – or a book.