The Lawrence Family, Heitz Cellar owners, acquire Howell Mountain's Burgess Cellars

The Lawrence Family and Heitz Cellar CEO Carlton McCoy, Jr. have acquired Howell Mountain’s Burgess Cellars, according to a press release from the company.

Lawrence Family head Gaylon Lawrence, Jr. was as of a few years ago a name unknown by Napa Valley’s wine industry. That’s changed as over the last few years Lawrence has purchased a number of luxury Napa properties, including the storied Heitz Cellar in April of 2018 and the historic Haynes Vineyard in Coombsville in October of 2019. Burgess Cellars is now the latest addition to the billionaire’s Napa Valley portfolio.

The property – today a 27-acre vineyard and a winery – was purchased in 1943 by a San Francisco sales executive, who began work there under the name Chateau Souverain. It was there legendary winemaker Mike Grgich had his first job in Napa Valley. Grgich’s Chardonnay would go on to win first prize at the 1976 Judgement of Paris, a moment considered by some to have introduced California wine to the world. Souverain began planting Cabernet Sauvignon vines – the ones Napa Valley would eventually be known for – in the early 1970s.