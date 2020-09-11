The Lawrence Family, Heitz Cellar owners, acquire Howell Mountain's Burgess Cellars

The Lawrence Family and Heitz Cellar CEO Carlton McCoy, Jr. have acquired Howell Mountain’s Burgess Cellars, according to a press release from the company.
Lawrence Family head Gaylon Lawrence, Jr. was as of a few years ago a name unknown by Napa Valley’s wine industry. That’s changed as over the last few years Lawrence has purchased a number of luxury Napa properties, including the storied Heitz Cellar in April of 2018 and the historic Haynes Vineyard in Coombsville in October of 2019. Burgess Cellars is now the latest addition to the billionaire’s Napa Valley portfolio.
The property – today a 27-acre vineyard and a winery – was purchased in 1943 by a San Francisco sales executive, who began work there under the name Chateau Souverain. It was there legendary winemaker Mike Grgich had his first job in Napa Valley. Grgich’s Chardonnay would go on to win first prize at the 1976 Judgement of Paris, a moment considered by some to have introduced California wine to the world. Souverain began planting Cabernet Sauvignon vines – the ones Napa Valley would eventually be known for – in the early 1970s.
Shortly afterward, the property was purchased by Tom Burgess, who founded his eponymous winery as one of the earliest in the modern iteration of Napa Valley in 1972. The winery has been continually owned and operated by the Burgess Family since that time, according to the press release, and remains known for its Cabernet Sauvignon. Burgess Cellars also produces Cabernet Franc, Syrah and Chardonnay, the release states.
“As members of a pioneering Napa Valley family, my brother Jim and I are pleased to now pass on this extraordinary estate that our parents developed to the Lawrence Family and Carlton McCoy, Jr. We look forward to the continued success of Burgess Cellars,” Steven Burgess, son of Tom Burgess, said in the press release.
Newly appointed winemaker Meghan Zobeck, who has previously worked in the vineyards and cellar of Screaming Eagle and as a partner with Inconnu, will replace outgoing Burgess Cellars winemaker Kelly Woods.
“I hope to honor this place and its history through the lens of my different experiences as we work to create something new,” Zobeck said in the release.
Price of sale for the property was not disclosed.
Price of sale for the property was not disclosed.
