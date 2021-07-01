The making of a Napa Valley cookbook: Effort to help restaurant workers led to an epic journey

There were just a handful of dishes that we shot separately in the following weeks and I’m pleased to say that every single recipe has a photo.

Everything else

I joked a lot during this process that I felt like I was planning another wedding. There were so many emails to send every day, so many logistics to plan, and so, so many spreadsheets. I was also still working full time for my own business.

These are just a few of the other things I was doing during these months: reaching out to wineries to confirm wine pairings, writing the front, back, and section pages, writing the website, finding someone to write the forward (thanks Janet Trefethen), working with designthis! on book and website design, finding a printer, finding a fulfillment partner for shipping, creating a press kit, and perhaps the most difficult task, attempting to fundraise during a pandemic.

In order to donate 100 percent of the proceeds and print 5,000 copies, I had to raise a lot of money. I wanted the donations we made to be significant and actually impactful to workers, but understandably, it was very difficult receiving donations when every business out there has been hit in the last year and is working with slashed budgets. That said, we did manage to cover our costs in the end and if we sell a lot of books, we stand to donate over $100,000.