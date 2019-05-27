It’s been a year of firsts for Adan Arroyo. This brand new Napa teacher started his first teaching job in a first grade classroom at Pueblo Vista Magnet Elementary School.
He guided his first group of students through their first assignments. He took his class on his first field trip. He hosted his first back to school night and filled out his first report cards.
Now he’s about to finish his first year.
“It’s been probably the most difficult year of my life but also the most rewarding, said Arroyo, age 26.
“I’ve had my good days and bad days,” he admitted, but, “I feel like I learned just as much,” as his students, said Arroyo.
He’s especially pleased to report that every student in the class has showed progress.
“At the beginning of the year some were only writing one or two sentences. Now they’re writing one, two, three, four pages.” Some of his students are even reading above their grade level.
“I’m seriously proud of every single one of them.”
Arroyo, who grew up in Napa, and attended Napa elementary schools, started the 2018-2019 school year as a freshman teacher hired by the Napa Valley Unified School District. The Register has followed Arroyo as he began his new career. Pueblo Vista is located in northwest Napa, at 1600 Barbara Road.
Arroyo said one of the biggest things he’s realized during his first year as a teacher is that “I have to be ready for almost anything.”
When his students arrive each day, “I don’t know what kind of morning they had,” or what may be going on in their lives at that time, he said. “Some are ready to learn, others need more time.” To best meet the individual needs of every student, every day, being flexible is key.
On top of that, as a first time teacher he was doing all of this for the first time, Arroyo said. “Everything was new to me.”
One thing Arroyo said he learned this past year is how to improvise -- often on the spot.
“I have to be able to adjust my lesson,” when needed, he said. “It’s very important, especially with first grade.”
“Adan has been a great new teacher,” said his principal, Helen Rocca. Arroyo had a successful first year because “he knows exactly what he wants the students to learn when he starts his lesson. He takes the time to plan and prepare.”
Arroyo enjoys learning, the principal added. “He’s collaborative. He follows through, even if it means he’s here until six at night.” Some first time teachers can be defensive, Rocca said. Not Arroyo. “He takes feedback really well.”
Rocca said Arroyo has become a beloved teacher. “The kids love Maestro Arroyo,” she said.
Because Pueblo Vista is a dual immersion school, 90 percent of the classroom instruction in first grade is in Spanish.
When asked why he thinks the students love him, Arroyo said “because they see I really care for them. And they trust me.”
For spending thousands of hours with 22 first-graders Arroyo managed to avoid some typical grade school student ailments.
Nobody threw up in his classroom. There were no bathroom accidents. Yes, there were tears but nothing he couldn’t handle. Arroyo only had to miss one day of school, when he had a bad cold and lost his voice. Rocco had to force him to go home, she said with a laugh.
Other “firsts” were fun, like Halloween. “The kids got a kick out of me being Harry Potter,” Arroyo said.
Arroyo said he also experienced another common first grade milestone: students loosing baby teeth.
“They’re always wiggling their teeth,” he said with a smile. Some students even pulled out their teeth while in class.
When asked what he’d do differently next year, Arroyo said he’d be even more careful to implement classroom routines and rules from the very beginning – even little things like when students are allowed to raise their hands, sharpen pencils or get out of their seats.
“I was Mr. Nice Guy,” at first, he said with a smile. “I wasn’t really sure how they’d react to me. Now I know.”
With his first year under his belt, Arroyo said he might implement other new ideas next year such as having more parent volunteers in the classroom.
As he prepares for the school year to end, Arroyo said last two weeks will be spent finishing his lessons, student assessments and report cards.
He’ll also pick two of his students to be named students of the year.
It will be a hard choice, he said. “There’s a lot of good candidates.”
Arroyo said he’s looking forward to the summer break. He hopes to travel -- maybe as far as Uruguay -- fish, play soccer and visit with family and friends.
Come next fall, his students will have moved on to second grade, but Arroyo will be back in first. He’s returning to Pueblo Vista -- and in the same grade and classroom.
“I’m going to do this again,” he said with a smile.
He won’t be the rookie next year. Rocca said another brand new teacher will join the Pueblo Vista staff in August.
Arroyo had these thoughts about other new teachers who will be stepping into their first classroom come August: “They’re getting into a great career that’s very rewarding," he said.
His advice?
“Never be afraid to ask questions.”