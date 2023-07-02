The nonprofit Odd Fellows Home of California, which owns The Meadows of Napa Valley, is expecting to close a $75 million bond financing deal in August, The deal would allow the senior living community in south Napa to refinance debt and fund several projects.

Wayne Panchesson, executive director of The Meadows, confirmed the plan in a statement.

The Napa City Council recently held a public hearing on the bond issue, though the city has no responsibility for it. The issuance is being completed through the California Statewide Communities Development Authority, a joint-powers body that provides access to “low-cost, tax-exempt financing for projects that provide a tangible public benefit, contribute to social and economic growth and improve the overall quality of life in local communities throughout California,” according to the CSCDA website.

The city held the hearing to give community members a chance to speak — though none did — because that was a requirement for compliance with the Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act. Merely holding the hearing was required for all or part of the bonds to qualify as tax-exempt, according to agenda documents.

The bond issue will also bring improvements to the Odd Fellows-owned Saratoga Retirement Community in the Santa Cruz mountains — the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors held a required TEFRA hearing for that property.

Panchesson said at the council meeting that the planned improvements at The Meadows include adding a fifth generator — which he said would allow the community to function entirely without power from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. during future blackouts — and a remodel of the assisted living facility, which opened in 2009.

The capital improvements, he said in the statement, “will enhance the quality of life for residents and staff in both communities through renovations, upgrades, and equipment purchases.”

The refinancing will lower the organization’s annual debt service by over $2.4 million, Panchesson said.

“We just want to refinance our project and lower our debt service coverage and pull about $10 million out to continue on some capital expenditure projects we’d like to complete,” Panchesson told the council.

A renovation completed in 2019 brought The Meadows new dining areas, a remodeled lobby, a wellness and aquatic center, and 92 new apartments of up to 2,400 square feet, among other changes. The expansion gave the facility a total of 242 independent living units.

