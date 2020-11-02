The more we stay home, the less the coronavirus spreads. Here's the evidence

But when the heat index was just above freezing, social distancing measures seemed to have little power to slow transmission. Reducing nonessential outings by 70% halted outbreaks in fewer than half the counties. And with a more modest 35% decline in outings, brisk transmission continued in all but two counties.

The findings provide a timely reminder that, unlike the weather and the number of neighbors we have, there's a factor Americans can control to slow the coronavirus' spread, said Georgia State University public health expert Gerardo Chowell, who wasn't involved in the research.

The results, he added, are in line with those of research in which Chowell and colleagues found countries that implemented social distancing policies with greater speed and vigor have gone on to experience lower transmission rates than countries that dawdled.

The new study's county-level resolution can help make clear that decisions made by oneself and one's neighbors — not an influx of outsiders — are the cause of local spread.

"These findings are still relevant," Chowell said.