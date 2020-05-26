The Museum of Quarantine: An exhibition of our pandemic times, Hollywood style

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It is a simple yellow Post-it Note with a message written in childish scrawl: "Happy Birthday Daddy." A second Post-it Note features a rudimentary drawing of what appears to be a princess. Both are pressed up against the curb — held there by a piece of wood.

The piece, signed, "Peter," is among more than 75 contributions to the Museum of Quarantine on Quebec, an outdoor community gallery, and home to all manner of telling ephemera related to life in the coronavirus era, in the winding hills of the Hollywood Dell neighborhood of Los Angeles. Creative director, architect and artist Ann Morrow Johnson started it on the gray fence bordering her property.

"We're trying to find ways to interact digitally, but having something that feels like it's a physical presence in the real world has made a huge difference in the way I connect to people," said Johnson, who in quarantine experienced a deep sense of despair and isolation that she began trying to alleviate by making art.

Her paintings are featured, along with all kinds of community contributions that together provide a touching, humorous and at times downright silly folk-art narrative of this surreal moment in history. (To reduce the chance of crowds and maintain social distancing at the museum, The Times has been asked not to divulge the exact location.)