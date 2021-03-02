 Skip to main content
The Napa Register would like to hear your stories about the COVID-19 pandemic

The Napa Register would like to hear your stories about the COVID-19 pandemic (copy)

COVID-19 image
As the anniversary of California’s first COVID-19 lockdown approaches, the Register would like to hear about the pandemic’s impacts on your lives.

This has been a year that’s altered practically everything, making life today far different than it was a year ago.

Working, schooling, traveling, shopping — nothing is as it was. The psychological impacts have affected everyone. In Napa County, thousands have caught the virus, and 69 of us have died.

Please send your experiences to City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com. In some cases, a reporter may reach out to you for further information.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

