The Napa River was an 'open cesspool' for a century, then NapaSan came along

Not all of the city of NapaSan’s treated water ends up in the river. Much of it is transported by pipes to be used for irrigation by farms, homes and businesses in such areas as Coombsville and Carneros.

Wastewater has become a water-saver. The district expects this year to distribute 3,000 acre feet. An acre foot is the approximate equivalent of covering a football field with foot-high water.

“We’re on schedule to have our best year ever on recycled water use,” Healy said.

Today’s sewer system still has occasional hiccups. During large storms, some sewer lines are overwhelmed by groundwater that leaks in through cracks. Then sewage bubbles onto streets from maintenance holes and can eventually drains into the river.

Overflows happened during the big storms of February 2017. About 25,000 gallons of diluted wastewater drained into Lake Park in central Napa, prompting neighbors to call it "Lake Poop."

Old sewer lines were designed to let in groundwater, Healy said. Back in the days when raw sewage went directly to Napa River, the idea was seepage would dilute the waste.

A pollution-fighting strategy from decades past is in the modern world a pollution-causing problem.