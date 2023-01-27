The Napa Valley Climate Connection: Champions focus on the future

Napa Climate NOW! salutes Congressman Mike Thompson, recipient of our 2022 Napa Climate Champion award in the Elected Representative category, and science teacher Jeanne Hillyard, honored in the Youth Advocate category.

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson

Congressman Thompson hit it out of the park with his contribution to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA). Thompson's 2021 Growing Renewable Energy and Efficiency Now (GREEN) Act is the foundation for two-thirds of the $370 billion worth of climate investments featured the IRA.

Thompson is a strong advocate for effective climate action. At his press conference celebrating the IRA passage, he declared, "if we get everything else right and we fix every problem that is in front of us, but we don't get the climate change part done, we're going to be in big trouble."

The IRA promises to accelerate the country's transition to clean energy, increase grid resiliency to disasters and blackouts, help homeowners afford energy-efficient home retrofits, promote low-carbon fuels for freight and aviation, and make electric and hybrid vehicles more affordable for all. The bill is expected to spur 9 million jobs and improve public health by reducing emissions.

Thompson has pointed out the significance of this act for future generations. "The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment ever to help us fight the climate crisis. The improvements made in this bill will reduce carbon pollution by about 40 percent by 2030 (according to the U.S. Department of Energy), ensuring a safer and more livable environment for generations to come."

Youth Advocate Jeanne Hillyard

American Canyon High School (ACHS) science teacher, Jeanne Hillyard, has included climate change in her curriculum for several years. Students learn about greenhouse gas (GHG) molecular composition in chemistry, about the effects of climate pollutants on the body in anatomy, and how to reduce GHG emissions in Advanced Placement Environmental Science.

Last year, she introduced her classes to the Regeneration Napa County platform. This website, now sponsored by Napa County and its cities and rebranded as the Napa County Climate Challenge (https://www.regenerationnapa.org/), is an online resource reinforcing actions to protect the environment, reduce climate impacts, and connect with others.

Last semester, Hillyard had all her classes sign onto the platform as a team. They are currently the top-performing team in Napa County. This year, at Hillyard's instigation, ACHS dramatically increased community outreach on climate actions by introducing all its students to the Climate Challenge platform and showing them what they can do as students to reduce their climate impact.

Hillyard explains, "most students know about climate change and have concerns, but don't feel like there is anything they can do. This program is empowering because it shows that their actions can make a concrete difference and that they can spread this awareness."

The program has "Youth Friendly" actions for students and their families such as adjusting the thermostat to save energy, speaking out on local issues, eating "lower down the carbon chain," and more. The program tallies up the amount of carbon pollution reduced and how much money the family saves.

In early February, the school will hold an after-school rally for students and their families focused on climate actions selected by students for inclusion in the American Canyon Interim Climate Action Plan.

Hillyard advises the school's Environmental Club, and many of its members are active in Schools for Climate Action (S4CA), including club President Allison Bencsik, who is a co-leader of S4CA.

"These students are aware of how much time is left before climate change becomes irreversible. They recognize their future is on the line and they want to do something about it," said Hillyard. "Climate change is already affecting our lives. We need to step up and do everything we can to address this crisis. The Climate Challenge program will show our students many ways they can take action."

