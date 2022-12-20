The Napa Valley Register's top stories of 2022: Honorable mentions

As 2022 winds down to a close, the Napa Valley Register wanted to continue its long-standing tradition of recapping the 10 most interesting local stories and trends of the year. It’s always a difficult choice, with many fascinating – or just plain weird – stories just missing the cut.

So before we get into the official countdown, here’s a rundown of some (dis)honorable mentions from the year that almost was:

Juli Mazi: A San Francisco federal judge sentenced the Napa naturopath last month to nearly three years in prison for peddling homeopathic pellets she claimed would provide “lifelong immunity to COVID-19.” Prosecutors said she gave fake Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards for the disease to at least 200 people.

The case, the first federal criminal fraud prosecution related to forged CDC cards, started in April 2021 based on a complaint, wrote Register city editor Howard Yune. It seemed to have reached a conclusion in April, after Mazi had agreed to plead guilty, but she fired her attorney and attempted to withdraw the plea. During the latest hearing, she again tried to back out of the deal, claiming she was a so-called “sovereign citizen” and U.S. laws did not apply to her due to her Native American background. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer would have none of it, however, and handed down the 33-month sentence, which she will begin serving next month.

Paul Pelosi: The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in the news several times in 2022, mostly for reasons he would have preferred to avoid. Paul Pelosi’s Napa County connection occurred on May 28 when he was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 29. The California Highway Patrol reported that Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche Carrera east on Walnut Lane when he collided with a 2014 Jeep driven by a Calistoga man.

Pelosi, 82, was on his way from an Oakville dinner party to his St. Helena-area home at the time. He was arrested after police determined his blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit.

He pleaded guilty in August, and as part of that plea he was placed on summary probation for three years, sentenced to five days in jail and ordered to pay about $7,000 in fines and victim restitution. He will also have to submit to alcohol testing if requested by police officers, drive only vehicles equipped with an ignition device that keeps the car from starting if any alcohol is detected, and complete a licensed DUI program.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

According to an Associated Press report, Pelosi had already served two days in jail by the time of the plea. He also received credit for two other days and will work eight hours in the Napa County Superior Court work program instead of serving the remaining day.

Despite complaints on the Register’s letters page and misinformation put out by right-wing media outlets, the sentence was well within the norm for a first-time offender like Pelosi.

Less than three months later, Paul Pelosi's year got much worse — dangerously so.

On Oct. 28, a man seeking to kidnap Nancy Pelosi broke into the couple's San Francisco home and, failing to find the House speaker (who was in Washington, D.C. at the time), beat her husband with a hammer, according to San Francisco Police. He later underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, The Associated Press reported.

Police arrested David DePape, a 42-year-old Richmond man, in connection with the attack. DePape pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges including attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. He is scheduled to return to state court Dec. 28.

Dick Vermeil inducted: On the more positive side, Dick Vermeil was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the summer. According to The Associated Press, the Calistoga High School graduate, former Napa College player and longtime head coach gave the longest speech of the eight members of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 who were enshrined in Canton, Ohio in August.

Blowing through the eight-minute limit on induction speeches, he spent 23 minutes giving thanks to the many people he said helped him on his way. Vermeil credited players for his success and specifically pointed out fellow Hall of Famers Kurt Warner and Isaac Bruce, who were on Vermeil’s “Greatest Show on Turf” St. Louis Rams team that won Super Bowl XXXIV in January 2000.

Vermeil had an NFL coaching record of 120-109, leading the Philadelphia Eagles (1976-82), St. Louis Rams (1997-99) and Kansas City Chiefs (2001-05). He also worked as a color commentator for CBS and ABC.

Vince D’Adamo, who wrote the local version of the story, noted: “Vermeil also served as a head coach at Hillsdale High School (1960-62), Napa Junior College (1964-65) and UCLA (1974-75). He guided UCLA to its first conference championship in a decade, then capped the Bruins' 1975 campaign with a Rose Bowl upset of top-ranked and undefeated Ohio State.”

Congrats, coach!

Voodoo Ranger IPA Action Park: The good citizens of Napa County were up in arms, sort of, over an attempted viral marketing ploy by New Belgium, the owner of Voodoo Ranger, during the summer. The beer company, through a series of advertisements, claimed a boozy wonderland was "coming to Napa County." They even designated the alleged 135-acre site, near Trancas Road and Silverado Trail.

As reporter Barry Eberling noted, it sounded like something out of Mad magazine: “an IPA-themed ‘action park’ complete with the world’s first beer-powered flume ride, Northern California’s tallest coaster made from recycled beer barrels as well as nightly fireworks.”

Government officials, though, noted that the company hadn’t filed any paperwork, or even reached out informally, about any beer amusement park. There are, after all, a lot of barriers to such a project, not the least of which would be a public vote to allow the project on land squarely within the Napa County Agricultural Preserve. (Not to mention the olfactory experience of 130,000 gallons of suds souring in the sun — or the vermin that might attract.)

And soon enough, spokespeople from the company gave up the ghost. The park is not coming to Napa, and it never was. The whole thing was a marketing gimmick — a silly, over-the-top hoax designed to create some pearl-clutching among the more gullible members of the county…and, of course, to sell beer.

Some people were upset, but most people just shrugged and poured another glass of Cabernet.

Recreational cannabis sales begin: Keeping on the potent consumables theme, spring marked the beginning of recreational cannabis sales in the county. The only place folks can get their green on locally, though, is within the city of Napa, as it is the only municipality to allow such businesses to open.

Despite it being banned within the Napa Valley Expo grounds, weed sellers made their presence known at BottleRock in May with a series of informational booths inside as well as sales outside of the venue’s gates. The owners and workers claim that cannabis is a great way for Napa County to diversify its tourism and recreational offerings, but for the moment, the cash crop in the valley is measured in brix, not THC levels. What smoke 2023 brings, though, is anyone’s guess.

Luxury ship coming: Coming this February, travelers to Napa County will have the option of touring wine country via cruise ship. When it launches, the American Jazz riverboat will begin its eight-day, seven-night journey in San Francisco, making stops in in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento.

Business editor Jennifer Huffman reported that the price tag ranges from $11,280 for the largest suite to $5,695 for a single room. All have private balconies. Despite some tongue-wagging about what folks paying the high-end fare will find during their stop in V-town, and the fact the itinerary includes two days in the state capital and only one in Napa, the excursions are varied.

Those include a “Napa Valley winery experience,” visits to Fisherman’s Wharf, Ghirardelli Square and Alcatraz, a NASCAR-style “driving experience” at the Stockton 99 Speedway, a guided tour of Old Sacramento’s underground city and port and a visit to the California Railroad Museum.

Unknown at this point is where, exactly, the ship will stop in Napa, but given where the navigable portion of the river ends, there aren’t too many options.

Napa County Fairgrounds sale: The stage has been set, but now it’s up to Calistoga voters if they want to buy the 70.6-acre fairground property from the county. The vote, scheduled for March of next year, will require a two-thirds majority to pass. As proposed by the City Council, annual payments on the $27.5 million bond will be capped at 32 cents per square foot for single-family homes and condominiums – or a maximum of about $524 for a 1,638-square-foot home.

There are different tax rates for undeveloped properties as well as commercial and industrial properties. The owners of the city’s resorts will pay many times that amount, something that has owners concerned. During deliberations, council members decided to have the lower rates for resident owners, in part, because they can vote for the measure – something businesses cannot do.

They also stress that this is the maximum rate people and businesses will be paying, as the actual amount will be based on the varying costs of running and maintaining the fairgrounds.

Ex-Pope Valley school district employee arrested: The tiny, close-knit community was rocked in October when Napa County sheriff’s deputies arrested Benjamin Casas on multiple counts of sexually abusing children and teenagers. Casas, who worked at the Pope Valley Union Elementary School District until 2019, is accused in the criminal complaint of abusing two boys and three girls between 2013 and 2017, though investigators said some allegations go back as far as 2010.

Kenneth Burkhart, who was the superintendent from 2016 to last June, told city editor Howard Yune that Napa County sheriff’s officials told him to get Casas off school grounds without telling him why in 2019. In a rare rebuke, Henry Wofford, the spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Burkhart knew about the concerns because he brought them to law enforcement himself.

In an example of how small the community is, several of Casas’ relatives sit on the Pope Valley school board, work or volunteer at the district. Several members of the community demanded they resign or be fired, though the relatives, for their part, denied knowledge of any of the alleged abuse.

Casas, who is being held in the Napa County jail without bail, pleaded not guilty on Nov. 14, and is next due in court in January.

Watson Ranch: The American Canyon project, the largest Napa County development in decades, is humming along with portions of the project likely ready for occupancy next year. This includes Lemos Pointe, a 186-apartment modular housing project, and a 98 single-family home subdivision called Artisan.

The two projects, though, are just a portion of the massive project, which reporter Barry Eberling wrote “is someday to include 1,200 homes, a hotel, renovated cement plant ruins with amphitheater, restaurants and wine tasting, as well as a quarry duck pond and other features.”

Construction has been relatively quick, with the official groundbreaking coming in mid-2021, though the project has been in the works for nearly two decades.

In October, the developers filed two lawsuits – one against the Napa Valley Unified School District and one against the city of Vallejo regarding, respectively, school construction and water rights. In the suit against NVUSD, the developers say they shouldn’t have to pay developer fees because the district pulled out of promised plans to build an elementary and middle school in American Canyon. District officials responded that Watson Ranch officials are the ones not complying with the 2016 agreement and the fees are still owed.

In the other suit, developers said a February letter from Vallejo city officials stating it would not provide water for Watson Ranch runs afoul of a 1993 agreement. It is looking for a court to order the city to provide water for the project.

Main Street reopens: A block of Main Street in downtown Napa, closed to vehicle traffic for more than two years, reopened in late November. The emergency ordinance that allowed for its closure expired, and though city officials and the affected businesses continue to talk about plans to make the change permanent, nothing has come together as yet.

The sticking point, as in many things, is money. City officials said transitioning the block between Second and Third streets into a pedestrian mall would require costly renovations to put it in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and other laws. Restaurant owners and other stakeholders have pledged $250,000 toward the estimated $1.45 million project, but city officials say more work needs to be done.

In particular, they said, any permanent closure needs to take into consideration the whole of downtown, given that blocking off one street will cause increased flow on others. And, after careful consideration, it may make more sense for a different street to be closed to vehicle traffic.

This issue, like so many in 2022, will continue into the new year.