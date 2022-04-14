The niche farmers of Napa Valley keeping our ag landscape interesting

Not all farmers look the same, and here in Wine Country, it's easy to forget that there are plenty of small-scale farms in the Napa area that aren’t focused on grapes or vino.

These include the folks behind Marshall’s Honey, the ones who provide the people of Napa with the vegetables and seedlings of their dreams like Big Ranch Farms, or those who keep the area’s beloved "Oreo Cows" fed and happy like Stewart Ranch. But regardless of their crop of choice or entry to farm life, the agriculturists of Napa County say they are essential to the fabric of our community and culinary scene.

For example, with a previous life in the signage business, Greg Bahue never thought he would take on the role as an olive farmer. Yet, after finding the picture-perfect Jameson Canyon property he and his wife now live on, he knew that he would do whatever it took to make this life work for his family.

“It was quite unexpected for me to buy a property that requires multiple tractors, flatbed trucks, all kinds of things that I had never owned before,” he said.

Bahue’s property — Canyon Hills Ranch — consists of 83 acres of vineyard and olive groves. After taking a series of courses at Napa Valley College and hiring a team of experts, he took over the operation that produces cabernet sauvignon and merlot grapes as well as Taggiasca olives.

Previously owned and run by Richard and Lillian Dickson, the then-named Dickson Ranch produced award-winning olive oil from its Regina Grove, a practice that Bahue has valiantly kept up since purchasing the land. He says that while there isn’t much maintenance to the grove other than pruning — olives are self-pollinating, after all — and over-fertilizing is one of the worst things you can do, he feels responsible for upholding the grove’s reputation.

“There is no money in olives, so you have the trees and you do it because you love the grove,” he said. “You just sort of have to.”

Since taking over and renaming the operation, Bahue has gained a true appreciation for the terroir and climate’s impact on the olives, as the trees now live in an environment very similar to Liguria, Italy, where the trees were imported from over 25 years ago.

Once harvested, Bahue sends his olives to be crushed at Fairfield’s Il Fiorello, and while he doesn’t bike around town handing out bottles like his predecessor, he does hold great pride in the product and sharing it with the community.

At Napa’s Charsaw Farms, the Thompson family are also big advocates of spreading their bounty across the valley. Located on Cuttings Wharf Road, Charsaw Farms specializes in lavender and lavender-infused products, and officially opened their farm to the public last spring.

With 23 different varieties — or as they are technically called, cultivars — of lavender, the Thompsons have transformed their family home into a fully-functional farm selling baked goods, beauty products and U-Pick experiences.

“We have lived here for 17 years, so it has been a process,” said Julie Thompson, the matriarch of the family business. “We did not want to do grapes, so we were going to do walnuts because we thought that it would look really pretty here … But I hate walnuts and I want to at least enjoy whatever I am going to toil over.”

The Thompsons also considered growing berries — Julie’s husband Doug thought the bushes would look too ragged — and lemons — which would face the risk of frost each winter — but after a visit to Washington’s Sequim Valley, finally decided they would become lavender farmers.

“People come visit and they say, ‘Oh wow, this is my dream,’ and I say, ‘Well, it is my dream too!’” said Thompson. “I have always wanted to be a farmer of something.”

The Charsaw Farms property, in addition to its front yard field of lavender, also has a pickleball court, bocce set, picnic tables and a shop where visitors can watch plants turn from flowers into oil. She said the family is constantly evolving to make their space enjoyable for people of all ages.

And now that Charsaw’s first year open to the public has come and gone, the Thompsons are upgrading for this season. A new de-budder is on its way to complete the previously by-hand task of separating buds from the plant, and thanks to a recent purchase of a new still, the gang also expects their production of lavender oils to drastically increase.

“Our still right now only processes two and a half plants, but we have a still coming that can do 60 plants in the same amount of time,” said Thompson.

“This was just going to be a little tiny hokey family thing, and now, it’s huge,” she said.

Charsaw Farms opens for the season on May 8 and will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those hoping to purchase Canyon Hills Ranch wine or Bahue olive oil can learn more at chrnapa.com.

