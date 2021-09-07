The (not so) future of Big Data and mechanization in winemaking

By using two different sensor systems — one below-ground to measure soil status and the other a drone to monitor canopy qualities — the Oakville Station team has been focusing on how to integrate machine learning and intelligence into agriculture without compromising user-friendliness.

“Our growers already have the data set; they just have not been able to previously see it on a flat screen,” he said. “All growers know which side of the vineyard yields less, which side yields more, but being able to query it with a touch of a button gives them tremendous power to manipulate these things.”

Kurtural says that while it may seem abstract, most farmers are already using big data in their production. While some vineyard management companies or larger wineries may have their own internal data sets, smaller organizations with less bandwidth can subscribe to services to make this information and processing more accessible.

“Right now they are subscribing to our services for their water use with individual plots,” he said. “They don’t have to buy any equipment, they won’t have to service any of the equipment, this is just a service that comes weekly to their phones.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}