'The Quest' asks county for extension

“The Quest” involves contestants engaging in various tasks in the fantasy world of Everealm. It ran on ABC television in 2014 and is being revived on Disney+ streaming service. The original plan to film at Burg Kreuzenstein castle in Austria was canceled because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Producers then sought a medieval-style castle in the United States. They needed something more convincing than the one at Disneyland.

Castello di Amorosa proved to be the answer. Sattui opened the winery in 2007 after importing almost a million antique bricks from Europe and employing building methods used 800 years ago.

“It looks so authentic, that’s why they wanted it,” Sattui said in October.

The casting notice for “The Quest” said producers wanted 13-to-16-year-olds with “large imaginations for a fantasy role-playing adventure taking an unscripted cast into a scripted world.”

This fantasy-world show could have a real-world impact. According to a county report, producers AQP LLC estimate the production will have a $6 million benefit for the local economy, including 30 jobs, transient occupancy taxes and purchases of goods and services.