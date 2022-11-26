The Register holiday calendar: What to see and do in the Napa Valley

The holidays are officially in full swing in Napa County. From American Canyon to Calistoga, you will find a host of festivities and fanfare to celebrate the season, including parades, concerts, theater productions and much more. Here is a sampling of events to put on your calendars.

This list of events marks the return of the Napa Valley Register's community calendar, which will run in print on Sundays. Future calendars will be a combination of community events and upcoming holiday activities.

MONDAY, NOV. 28

Merry Meritage Holiday Ice Rink

4 to 10 p.m. The Meritage Resort and Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts its annual holiday ice rink now through January. Admission is $25; discounts available. Open Monday to Friday from 4 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Santa visits on Fridays and Saturdays. Holiday hours change on Dec. 17. Info, icerink@mertaigeresort.com.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

‘A Napa Valley Christmas Carol’

7 p.m. A Napa spin on a classic holiday tale. Lucky Penny Productions presents the original musical “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol'' at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. Tickets are $20-$43. Performances are held Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through its Dec. 18 run. Info, luckypennynapa.com.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’

7 p.m. The beloved holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. The Napa Valley College Theater Arts Department presents “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” at the campus performing arts center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221), Napa. Additional performances are on Dec. 3, 9, 10 at 7 p.m.; and Dec. 4 and 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, performingartsnapavalley.org.

‘Sing We Now of Christmas’

7:30 p.m. Bel Canto Napa Valley presents its annual holiday concert “Sing We Now of Christmas” at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa. The concerts include traditional carols as well as new compositions. Tickets are $30; $10 for students. Info, belcantonv.org.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Reindeer Run

9 a.m. The American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation hosts its 12th annual Reindeer Run at Wetlands Edge Trailhead, 2 Eucalyptus Drive. The event includes 5K, 10K and a virtual option. Pre-race snacks, hot chocolate and coffee will also be provided. Registration required. Info, acparks.org/reindeerrun.

Santa's Village Bake Sale

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Napa High Athletic Boosters host a holiday bake sale at the Napa High tennis courts, 2475 Jefferson St. (best accessed from Lincoln Avenue). Festivities include a visit from Santa as well as performances throughout the day from Napa High's choir, instrumental group and spirit leaders. Info, napagood@gmail.com.

Pioneer Christmas

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, 3369 St. Helena Highway (Highway 29), St. Helena, hosts its Pioneer Christmas celebration, featuring activities such as stringing popcorn and cranberries, decorating cookies, and making rosemary wreaths. Admission is $3. Info, napavalleystateparks.org.

Snow in St. Helena

Noon to 4 p.m. Experience snowfall in the heart of the St. Helena Historic Shopping District on Hunt Avenue and Main Street. Info, holidays.sthelena.com.

‘Saving Santa’

2 p.m. Can the people of Napa Valley save Christmas? Lucky Penny Productions debuts the family musical “Saving Santa'' at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. Tickets are $20-$36. Performances are held Saturdays at 2 p.m., and Sundays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. through its Dec. 18 run. Info, luckypennynapa.com.

Magic of the Season

3 to 7 p.m. American Canyon hosts its Magic of the Season celebration, including family activities, a tree lighting and parade, at Shenandoah Park, 100 Sonoma Creek Way. Free admission. Info, cityofamericancanyon.org/mos.

Light Up a Life

3 p.m. Share a special moment of remembrance this holiday season. Collabria Hospice hosts Light Up a Life, a community memorial service to honor the lives of loved ones who have passed, at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. This non-denominational service is open to all. Info, teresa.villa@providence.org.

Lighted Tractor Parade

7 p.m. Calistoga hosts its annual Lighted Tractor Parade. The parade travels down Lincoln Avenue. Info, visitcalistoga.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

Charles Dickens Christmas

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ackerman Heritage House, 608 Randolph St., Napa, hosts a Victorian-inspired holiday event, including photos with Santa. Tickets are $15. Reservations required. Info, ackermanfamilyvineyards.com.

Holiday Open House

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, hosts a holiday open house, featuring holiday snacks. Free admission. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.

‘Sing We Now of Christmas’

3 p.m. Bel Canto Napa Valley presents its annual holiday concert “Sing We Now of Christmas” at Chapel at Mont La Salle, 4405 Redwood Road, Napa. The concert includes traditional carols as well as new compositions. Tickets are $30; $10 for students. Info, belcantonv.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

Terry Family Band

7:30 p.m. The Napa-based Terry Family Band returns to Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., for a show supporting the local Toys for Tots holiday campaign. A contribution of a new toy is appreciated (though not required for admission). Tickets are $5-$10. Info, bluenotenapa.com.

THURSDAY, DEC.8

Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers

5 p.m. Costumed in Dickensian attire, the Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers perform new and unique musical arrangements of beloved holiday songs at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane. Songs are accompanied by the merry sounds of sleigh bells, finger cymbals, tambourines and kazoos. Refreshments will be served. Info, shpl.org/calendar.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

Saxophones in St. Helena

1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Experience the sounds of the holidays at the St. Helena Historic Shopping District on Hunt Avenue and Main Street. Free admission. Info, holidays.sthelena.com.

Holiday Candlelight Walking Tour

2 to 6 p.m. Napa County Landmarks hosts its 31st annual walking tour through downtown Napa. Guests will enjoy homes beautifully decorated for the holidays. Tickets are $35-$45. Info, napacountylandmarks.org.

Napa Christmas Parade

5 to 8 p.m. Napa hosts its annual holiday parade – featuring floats, live music, dancing horses and more – in the downtown district. Meet Santa after the parade for pictures. For the parade route, visit donapa.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

Chanukah Children's Concert

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa, hosts Chanukah activities for the whole family, including a Chanukah sing-along and Chanukah cafe. Free admission. Registration required. Info, cbsnapa.org/event/chanukah-concert-cafe.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

Chanukah Kick-Off Shabbat

5:30 to 7 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa, hosts its holiday kick-off, including Chanukah songs and delicious Chanukah foods. The celebration also includes prayers and lighting tea lights. Free admission. Registration required. Info, cbsnapa.org/event/chanukah-kick-off-shabbat.html

‘The Nutcracker’

7 p.m. Napa Regional Dance Company presents its 21st annual production of the classic ballet “The Nutcracker” at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221), Napa. Additional performances are Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, naparegionaldance.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Wreaths Across America

11 a.m. Wreaths Across America will be at Yountville Veterans Home, 260 California Drive, to remember and honor veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes. Free admission. Info, wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/15556.

A Jolly Good Time

Noon to 2 p.m. Come enjoy some holiday cheer at the American Canyon Library’s annual party, featuring sweets, music, crafts and more. The library is located at 300 Crawford Way. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.

Ornament Making

Noon to 2 p.m. Bring your friends and family out for a fun ornament making activity at the St. Helena Historic Shopping District on Hunt Avenue and Main Street. Free admission. Info, holidays.sthelena.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

Winter Faire Marketplace

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, 2555 Main St., St. Helena, hosts a winter faire complete with live music, hot drinks, festive food, cookie decorating and holiday activities for all ages. Tickets are $20-$45. Kids under 5 are free. Info, https://bit.ly/3OeHy4y.

Pet Portraits with Santa

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa will be posing with pups at Milo and Friends Pet Boutique, 1300 First St. (Suite 317), Napa. Info, 707-637-4265.

Sing Napa Valley

7 p.m. Sing Napa Valley presents Handel’s “Messiah” at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St. Tickets are $30. Info, singnapavalley.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Winter Movie Fest

11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families are invited to the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., to watch a marathon of winter and holiday family movies. The movie presentation is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.

Menorah Lighting

5 p.m. Chabad of Napa Valley hosts a public menorah lighting at Veterans Memorial Park, corner of Third and Main streets, in downtown Napa. Festivities include live music, holiday crafts, dreidels, latkes and more. Free admission. Info, jewishnapavalley.com.

Cool Yule

7 p.m. Kellie Fuller & the Mike Greensil Trio present the holiday concert Cool Yule – a fun mix of vintage holiday and winter jazz classics – at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St. Tickets are $15-$30. Info, bluenotenapa.com.