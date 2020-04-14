The Register needs your help with future stories

Reporters are planning stories on the "unsung heroes" of the shelter-at-home world as well as how people are coping with the loss of their hairstylists and barbershops.

If you’re stocking grocery store shelves or staffing the register, working at a drugstore, delivering food or mail, driving public transportation, or providing any other valuable service that’s gone unsung so far, we want to hear from you. Contact Register reporter Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com by Sunday.

How, and where, are you getting your hair done without the services of your favorite barber or hairdresser? To share your experiences, contact Register reporter Howard Yune at hyune@napanews.com by Sunday.

