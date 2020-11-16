The Register seeks your nominations for people who have made a difference

The Napa Valley Register intends to shine the spotlight on people who have helped others during a stressful year marked by a pandemic and devastating wildfires.

We will profile those who have seen a need in their community — whether big or small — and helped to fill it.

To nominate someone, please send an email to city editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com

