 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Register wants to hear from school parents about their child care arrangements, challenges

The Register wants to hear from school parents about their child care arrangements, challenges

{{featured_button_text}}
Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley

A student at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley worked on her distance learning school work while at the club in August.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register file photo

Do you have children or teenagers attending local schools? 

The Register would like to hear from parents about the challenges of providing child care and remote learning support during the coronavirus pandemic. What have been the impacts on the family life of recent change at many schools to a part-time educational model?

To share your stories, contact Register reporter Howard Yune at hyune@napanews.com.

Watch Now: Turn your home into the best educational environment for your kids

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News