The Register wants to hear from school parents about their child care arrangements, challenges

Do you have children or teenagers attending local schools?
The Register would like to hear from parents about the challenges of providing child care and remote learning support during the coronavirus pandemic. What have been the impacts on the family life of recent change at many schools to a part-time educational model?
To share your stories, contact Register reporter Howard Yune at hyune@napanews.com.
Watch Now: Turn your home into the best educational environment for your kids
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.