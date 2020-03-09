You are the owner of this article.
The Register wants to know how the coronavirus is affecting YOU?

How is the coronavirus affecting YOU? Are you changing any plans? Doing anything differently? Has the threat of the virus had any impact on your life?

Register reporter Jennifer Huffman would like to hear from you. Email Huffman at 707-256-2218.  

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the CORVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

