The Register wants to know how the coronavirus is affecting YOU?

How is the coronavirus affecting YOU? Are you changing any plans? Doing anything differently? Has the threat of the virus had any impact on your life?
Register reporter Jennifer Huffman would like to hear from you. Email Huffman at 707-256-2218.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the CORVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Jennifer Huffman
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.