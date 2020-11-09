The sailors on 'lost' submarines built at Mare Island Naval Shipyard are honored

The first event, held in 2007, honored only the Wahoo and her crew. Part of Sunday’s ceremony included the tolling of a bell for each of the seven boats whose final resting places remain mostly unknown: the USS Wahoo, the USS Pompano, the USS Swordfish, USS Gudgeon, USS Trigger, USS Tullibee and USS Tang.

The memorial service honored the more than 550 crewmen on the lost boats of Mare Island.

Held at the WWII Landing Craft Support Gunboat 102, the service included music, an abbreviated history and the laying of a memorial wreath in the Napa River/Mare Island Strait. The wreath, made by hand mostly out of materials found in and around Mare Island, was placed into the water at the end of the ceremony, by several veterans.

“It goes into the river, and wherever it goes, it honors the boats and their crews,” Hayes said. “The first year, I made seven wreathes – one for each boat.”

Songs played included "Wayfaring Stranger," "The Navy Hymn" and "Taps" at the laying of the wreath.

There were some 52 U.S. submarines lost in World War II and 13 other U.S. submarines lost at sea, and these, too, were remembered on Sunday.