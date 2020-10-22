The Salvation Army launches first ever virtual red kettles

For the first time in its 130-year history, The Salvation Army is taking its iconic red kettles virtual this holiday season.
COVID-19 has not only created a bigger need to fill, it will also decrease the number of traditional red kettles on street corners and at store entrances this Christmas season, The Salvation Army said in a news release.
The virtual red kettle allows the community to support their neighbors in need without ever leaving their homes.
The Salvation Army has created a central hub for all of the Virtual Red Kettles within the Del Oro Division, which serves Napa County. Go to virtualredkettle.org for a directory.
Donations given to a particular location stay in that community, The Salvation Army said. For example, gift of $25 provides a toy for two children this Christmas. A gift of $100 provides three people with a warm place to sleep. When you click the donate button, you’ll hear an actual Salvation Army bell ring.
Last holiday season, The Salvation Army raised more than $126 million nationally through red kettles. Due to closing of retail stores, a decrease in foot traffic, consumers carrying less cash and coins, the organization believes it could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised nationally through red kettles.
Here are some other ways to donate:
• Make a donation to The Salvation Army at rescue.gosalarmy.org
• Give cash, change or use Apple Pay or Google Pay at an in-person red kettle beginning in mid-November
• Sign up to become a bell ringer at volunteer.usawest.org (The Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated COVID-19 safety protocols)
• Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999
Watch Now: A ''happy' Halloween on Hennessy Drive in Napa
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.