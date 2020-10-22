The Salvation Army launches first ever virtual red kettles

For the first time in its 130-year history, The Salvation Army is taking its iconic red kettles virtual this holiday season.

COVID-19 has not only created a bigger need to fill, it will also decrease the number of traditional red kettles on street corners and at store entrances this Christmas season, The Salvation Army said in a news release.

The virtual red kettle allows the community to support their neighbors in need without ever leaving their homes.

The Salvation Army has created a central hub for all of the Virtual Red Kettles within the Del Oro Division, which serves Napa County. Go to virtualredkettle.org for a directory.

Donations given to a particular location stay in that community, The Salvation Army said. For example, gift of $25 provides a toy for two children this Christmas. A gift of $100 provides three people with a warm place to sleep. When you click the donate button, you’ll hear an actual Salvation Army bell ring.