The Salvation Army launches virtual food drive to support Napa food program

The Salvation Army, which has a Napa food program, has launched a Virtual Food Drive to raise money to support its meal programs during the coronavirus emergency.
For instance, a $30 donation will provide a food box containing staple foods to feed a family of four up to four days. A $250 gift will provide a hot, to-go meal for 100 people.
To learn more or to make a donation, go to food.gosalarmy.org.
The Salvation Army is also partnering with Walmart to provide the Salvation Army in communities across Northern California with items like canned food, toiletries, and cleaning products for their clients. Donors can purchase needed items from the Walmart Registry for Good, which will be automatically shipped to their chosen Salvation Army location. Go to registry.gosalarmy.org and click on a city to help support that community.
You can also donate by phone. The Salvation Army is launching a new Text to Give option to support the COVID-19 response. Text “HOPE” to 52000 to donate $10 to the nonprofit. The donation will be added to the donor’s phone bill. You can also call 1-800-SAL-ARMY to make a gift. Both are fast and easy ways to do the most good in your local community.
Since March 16, The Salvation Army’s Del Oro Division, which covers Northern California and Northern Nevada, has provided 87,708 individuals with a meal or food box.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Raley's signs
Social distancing signs
Nicole Landis
Bear on fence
Bear
Main Street
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Bread
Social distancing signs
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.