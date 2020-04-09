The Salvation Army launches virtual food drive to support Napa food program

The Salvation Army launches virtual food drive to support Napa food program

  • Updated
Salvation Army culinary academy in Napa (copy) (copy)

People wait for lunch in front of the Salvation Army building at 590 Franklin St. in Napa in January 2015. The nonprofit continues to serve 70 to 75 hungry, often homeless people, for lunch daily. That service will continue during the coronavirus pandemic, but now people will be getting cold lunches, instead.

 Register file photo

The Salvation Army, which has a Napa food program, has launched a Virtual Food Drive to raise money to support its meal programs during the coronavirus emergency.

For instance, a $30 donation will provide a food box containing staple foods to feed a family of four up to four days. A $250 gift will provide a hot, to-go meal for 100 people.

To learn more or to make a donation, go to food.gosalarmy.org.

The Salvation Army is also partnering with Walmart to provide the Salvation Army in communities across Northern California with items like canned food, toiletries, and cleaning products for their clients. Donors can purchase needed items from the Walmart Registry for Good, which will be automatically shipped to their chosen Salvation Army location. Go to registry.gosalarmy.org and click on a city to help support that community.

You can also donate by phone. The Salvation Army is launching a new Text to Give option to support the COVID-19 response. Text “HOPE” to 52000 to donate $10 to the nonprofit. The donation will be added to the donor’s phone bill. You can also call 1-800-SAL-ARMY to make a gift. Both are fast and easy ways to do the most good in your local community.

Since March 16, The Salvation Army’s Del Oro Division, which covers Northern California and Northern Nevada, has provided 87,708 individuals with a meal or food box. 

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News