The Salvation Army launches virtual food drive to support Napa food program

The Salvation Army, which has a Napa food program, has launched a Virtual Food Drive to raise money to support its meal programs during the coronavirus emergency.

For instance, a $30 donation will provide a food box containing staple foods to feed a family of four up to four days. A $250 gift will provide a hot, to-go meal for 100 people.

To learn more or to make a donation, go to food.gosalarmy.org.

The Salvation Army is also partnering with Walmart to provide the Salvation Army in communities across Northern California with items like canned food, toiletries, and cleaning products for their clients. Donors can purchase needed items from the Walmart Registry for Good, which will be automatically shipped to their chosen Salvation Army location. Go to registry.gosalarmy.org and click on a city to help support that community.

You can also donate by phone. The Salvation Army is launching a new Text to Give option to support the COVID-19 response. Text “HOPE” to 52000 to donate $10 to the nonprofit. The donation will be added to the donor’s phone bill. You can also call 1-800-SAL-ARMY to make a gift. Both are fast and easy ways to do the most good in your local community.