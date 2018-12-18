There are so many teachers in Napa’s Schmitz family that they could start their own school.
That’s the joke when the parents and adult children gets together for their regular Monday night dinner at the Schmitz family home.
All seven of Greg and Chris Schmitz’ children – plus two daughters-in-law, one boyfriend and Greg himself — are in teaching fields.
All seven siblings — Jennifer, Joey, Matthew, Peter, Caitlin, Patrick and Carly — still live in Napa.
All seven graduated from St. John’s Catholic School, Justin-Siena High School and Napa Valley College.
Six out of seven attended Sonoma State University. Youngest daughter Carly is the lone exception – she’s currently commuting from Napa to classes at Sacramento State University.
And, finally, almost all of the Schmitz siblings work in Napa Valley.
“It’s pretty amazing,” said father Greg Schmitz.
“I think they have a love for it,” he said of their teaching careers.
Greg said he and his wife never steered the kids toward teaching. “But they were certainly exposed to it, traipsing around with me at Justin-Siena” even before they were enrolled in the high school.
Greg currently works as the director of community life at Sacred Heart Cathedral High School in San Francisco. But before that, he worked at Justin-Siena High School in Napa for 28 years.
“I’m sure that had some bearing on them but there was never any coercion,” Greg said with humor.
Jennifer Banta, 39, is the oldest of the Schmitz siblings. She’s been a teacher at Harvest Middle School in Napa for 16 years.
“I definitely looked up to my dad growing up” and spent a lot of time at Justin-Siena as a kid, said Banta. “I remember going to his classroom and writing on his chalkboard and helping him grade papers.”
Banta also cited her mother Chris as another influence. While not a paid teacher, “She taught all of us growing up,” said Banta.
She knew teaching or something in the education field would be her career path.
“My mom reminded me I used to play with my stuffed animals and create a classroom when I was a little kid. Whether I would do something with teaching or coaching basketball — that was always something I wanted to be a part of. I like the energy and spirit and traditions at school.”
Banta said that when others hear about all the teachers in her family, one common question she gets is, “Is it in your DNA?”
“I say, yes!,” said Banta. “I think there is something genetic about things that you are innately good at.”
Son Joey Schmitz, 37, is the second oldest in the family. This is his 13th year teaching. He currently works as a social studies teacher at Vintage High School in Napa
Joey also remembered being at Justin-Siena a lot also.
“Our dad would bring us to the office and put us to work,” stuffing envelopes or something like that, he said. “We became really comfortable around a school setting.”
Joey said he knew he wanted to be a teacher by the time he was in 10th grade. Seeing his father have so much fun at school motivated him, he said.
However, his father never pushed the teaching profession on his kids, he said. “He does not micromanage our lives.”
Joey noted that his youngest sister, Carly, is also pursuing teaching. He joked about telling Carly that there was no pressure to follow the family trend.
“It’d be OK if Carly ends up doing something else, but she’s definitely pursuing teaching as well.”
Carly Schmitz, 24, is finishing up her liberal studies degree at Sacramento State. Next she’ll earn her teaching credential.
As the only Schmitz not to attend Sonoma State, “I’m the rebel in the family,” she said with humor.
She remembers her dad being very popular with the students at Justin-Siena. The kids always wanted to talk to him and be around him, she said.
“It was about making a connection with people,” said Carly. “That sparked something in my mind —maybe I could do that too.”
Carly said she hopes to become an elementary school teacher, preferably third grade. “That was my favorite grade while growing up,” she said.
Carly said ultimately she’d like to teach in Napa. “I want to stay close to home,” she said.
Not every Schmitz went into teaching immediately, noted Greg.
Peter Schmitz worked for eight years at Bank of Napa before he went back to school for his teaching credential, said his father. He now works as a physical education teacher at American Canyon Middle School and assistant girls JV basketball coach at Napa High School.
Kaitlyn Schmitz was a sociology major and worked as a social worker at Piner’s Nursing Home. She also went back to school and now works as a counselor at Vanden High School in Fairfield.
Naturally, teacher “shop talk” is common when more than a dozen family members meet on Monday night at Greg and Chris’ house for a standing dinner invitation.
“But we can’t talk about it too much because our significant others aren’t all in education,” Banta said jokingly.
Greg Schmitz said he’s quite proud of his children and their partners.
“They all seem to be doing pretty well.”