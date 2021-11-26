The show must go on: Through masks and coverings, performing arts go on for Napa students

To sit in on a rehearsal or watch a performing arts event at a Napa school this fall has been to witness the tension between the coronavirus pandemic that continues to disrupt lives nearly two years after it began – and the young musicians, actors and dancers whose very performances seem to reclaim some of the normality the virus has ripped away from them.

As most students have reunited with teachers and one another and sports teams have taken to fields and courts, bands and drama clubs and dance troupes also have returned to action.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 99 cents for your first 3 months!

Fabric shrouds cover the flared ends of trumpets, and masks shield the lips of dancers and even actors. But after months of inactivity, disembodied Zoom video sessions and socially distanced rehearsals with 6-foot spacing, high school performers are practicing with one another again and sharing their talents in front of their friends and family, much the way they did before March 2020.

The latest edition of high school football’s Big Game clash between Napa and Vintage high schools Oct. 29 included performances by both schools’ marching bands, just as the game has for decades. The following month, American Canyon residents were treated to an on-stage production in November of “Clue” produced by American Canyon High’s theater program, and a Holiday Spectacular Dec. 3 and 4 will showcase Vintage High’s music, theater and dance programs.

It is a revival some performers had once doubted they would be able to enjoy.

“Honestly, I did not think we’d get the chance to go back to school” in person, said Vintage senior Natalie Rodriguez, who with her dance program peers was about halfway through rehearsing a spring production last March when COVID-19 triggered a full shutdown of NVUSD campuses that would last seven months. “Everyone was so happy to be back on the dance floor, and be able to work together again.”

The return of live school entertainment before in-person audiences has awaited the rollout of vaccines against COVID-19, and the slow relaxation of state safety guidance during the pandemic. Virtual group classes and Zoom practices gave way to outdoor concerts with widely spaced musicians, which in turn have been replaced by traditional plays, concerts and football-field shows as the Napa Valley Unified School District has moved most teaching back to campuses starting in August.

Napa High’s marching band camp in early August offered more than a chance for musicians to catch up after a school year almost without chances to perform. To the band’s director Mike Riendeau, it was also, and just as importantly, a way for his students simply to get used to being in a group again.

“They were quieter than normal, not as social,” he said during a mid-October rehearsal by the band at its on-campus practice field. “Luckily we had 10 days of band camp to get them socialized again, to get them to talk to each other live and in person, not on Zoom.”

“The curve’s been exponential; it hasn’t been a straight line,” said Riendeau. “It’s like I’ve had two years of ninth-graders coming in. Now they’re learning at a normal rate of speed.”

While the easing of safety rules is allowing band members to play closer to one another and better hear one another’s cues, signs of lingering safety-consciousness remain as nearby as the ends of nearly every brass and wind instrument.

Sock-like covers are pulled over the flared bell ends of trumpets and tubas, clarinets and oboes, to prevent the expulsion of microbes. At a Vintage orchestra rehearsal last weekend ahead of a holiday concert, some flutists went further and shrouded their instruments with opaque black bags that hid their hands from view as well.

Face masks covered the mouths and noses of the musicians practicing “Sleigh Ride” inside the Vintage gymnasium, just as they would obscure the faces of their schoolmates passing by them in the hallways. Slots in these masks admitted just enough room to admit a mouthpiece – or, for flute players, a loop that protruded from the mask to admit the mouth end of the tubular instrument.

Such personal protective equipment has become standard for NVUSD’s student musicians this fall, and is a far cry from the quick-and-dirty safeguards a drum major in the Napa High marching band remembered from her ensemble’s return to football games last spring. “We used to cut masks and plastic bags, and use those until the real PPEs arrived,” said Jasperina van Stuijvenberg during a band practice before the Big Game.

Face coverings, however, have not been reserved only for those who play musical instruments – and a member of Vintage’s dance program described a determination by her peers to protect not only their health but their ability to keep performing.

“There were girls who couldn’t perform at all their last year of school (in 2020-21), and we didn’t want to go through that again – but we also didn’t want to jinx it,” Vintage senior Cadence Mendoza said after a masked recital with about 20 fellow dancers. “Other students, you see them going to parties or going out and not wearing masks, and you realize that could affect the dance program, and then we might have no performances again.”

The masking requirement also has extended to student thespians at American Canyon High, who took the stage in the murder-mystery play “Clue” earlier this month. In response, the school’s theater director Summer Heartt has had her charges hone in on the essentials of performance – including projecting their voices forcefully enough to make themselves heard even through fabric.

“They had to project their voices with masks on, all the way through the theater,” she said of the school’s first live theater event since the pandemic’s arrival. “… We’ve practiced being bigger and louder; we put an emphasis on audibility. These kids are extremely passionate about what we do; they rose to the occasion – in fact, I think they surpassed it.”

According to American Canyon’s choral director Jamie Butler, morale among student vocalists has picked up since physically distanced outdoor practices earlier this school year gave way to rehearsals on the risers of their normal choir room. The program also has benefited from air purifiers installed in their rehearsal space, as well as the arrival of “voice masks” that stand free of the lips for easier singing.

Whatever inconveniences performers and their teachers have endured, and still may endure this school year, pale in Butler’s mind in comparison to ensuring that his students can build their talents and share them, like the pre-pandemic classes that have come before.

“It’s about making the years as great as they can be for the students in front of us,” he said. “We get these students once, and it’s our job to make it the best experience we possibly can.”

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.