The silent, deadly spread of coronavirus in California began far earlier than first reported

The discovery of early Santa Clara County cases is in line with testing that found COVID-19 antibodies among some 3,300 county residents this month, suggesting an infection rate 50 to 85 times greater than the number of confirmed cases at the time.

"When you start seeing the first death, actually, the number of cases in the population is probably pretty high already. It's been in the community for a long time," said Neeraj Sood, a professor at USC's Price School of Public Policy, coauthor of the Santa Clara County study and lead investigator in a similar COVID-19 serology study in Los Angeles County. "And you have to believe that it is contagious, that it's doubling" every three to four days.

In its calculations of the disease spread rates, Sood said, the study used Jan. 31 as the date when the virus appeared in the Bay Area. He called that date "conservative." Sood said he believes the virus was circulating weeks before the newfound death.

"I would take three weeks before that [death] as the potential first seed," Sood said.

The Times confirmed independently that Santa Clara County's Feb. 6 COVID-19 death was that of Patricia Dowd, 57, a senior quality manager for a global semiconductor company headquartered in Fremont.