The story of how one Napan and 40 local businesses fed a small army of front line workers

Napa Valley Expo was Napa County's major COVID testing center during 2020, administering many thousands of tests. It couldn't have happened without volunteers of all stripes, including Napa resident Sean Dempsey and a band of almost 40 local businesses that ensured those volunteers were well fed.
When Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio got in touch to offer her help, she learned of the need to feed the volunteers. Site staff were at that time on call six days a week, six hours a day, and had been eating Taco Bell for lunch every day, Alessio recounted.
Alessio’s mind went to Sean Dempsey, a well-established event planner with deep roots in Napa’s hospitality industry who had previously worked on some of her campaign events. Maybe he could ask a favor of some of his business partners or clients in the restaurant industry, she thought.
“He didn’t hesitate,” Alessio said of Dempsey. “We discussed the concept of maybe providing a lunch this or that day during a week (of testing), and he took it from there.”
In the beginning, Dempsey said, he thought it might be a good project for the first two or three months of lockdown. It was the middle of the spring, and most of his events for the year had been postponed until 2021 — a handful had been cancelled altogether — and he had extra time on his hands. He began reaching out to restaurants he’d previously worked with, but as time stretched on Dempsey began making cold calls.
“Almost all of the people I reached out to said, 'Yes, sign me up,'” he said. “It was so selfless of them to provide this food when they’re not making the money they typically do. It made (the volunteers’) day.”
To feed the site’s volunteer staff “seemed like a no-brainer” for Filippi’s Pizza Grotto, according to owner Tom Finch.
“Amid the closures and everything else, it was really important to help get as many people tested as possible,” he said. “My philosophy has always been: if you continue to help the community, and be involved in the community, the community will support you through down times.”
It’d been a difficult year, Finch said, but his restaurant had been “very blessed” by the way the community had responded to the pandemic.
As the pandemic surged on through the spring and fall, the need for testing in Napa only grew, and Dempsey’s initial two-or-three-month timeline quickly went out the window. In the end, he coordinated lunches from 36 restaurants and businesses, including Stone Brewing Napa, Kitchen Door, the Archer Hotel, Browns Valley Market and NapaSport Steakhouse.
Dempsey’s last day delivering lunches was Dec. 28 when OptumServe, a health services company, took over the testing infrastructure and began feeding its own staff.
Dempsey said he was proud of the effort put forth by the community, especially when participating businesses, facing their own obstacles, “could have easily said no.”
“It meant so much,” Alessio said of the community effort to the support the site’s staff. “The volunteers really put themselves out there at a time that was very scary, potentially exposing themselves to people who were COVID positive to serve our residents. The meals just raised morale.”
Tim Seberson, general manager and managing partner at Kitchen Door, said Dempsey “made it easy.” He would arrive each day to pick up and deliver the meals, often taking photographs of front or back of house staff holding prepared meals and then posting them on social media, he said.
Alessio commended the spirit of Napa’s restaurants, acknowledging the hardship each have faced over the last year.
“As the months went on, and the shelter-in-place orders and closures did, too, they continued on,” she said of the restaurants. “They never hesitated.”
