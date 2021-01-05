The story of how one Napan and 40 local businesses fed a small army of front line workers

Napa Valley Expo was Napa County's major COVID testing center during 2020, administering many thousands of tests. It couldn't have happened without volunteers of all stripes, including Napa resident Sean Dempsey and a band of almost 40 local businesses that ensured those volunteers were well fed.

When Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio got in touch to offer her help, she learned of the need to feed the volunteers. Site staff were at that time on call six days a week, six hours a day, and had been eating Taco Bell for lunch every day, Alessio recounted.

Alessio’s mind went to Sean Dempsey, a well-established event planner with deep roots in Napa’s hospitality industry who had previously worked on some of her campaign events. Maybe he could ask a favor of some of his business partners or clients in the restaurant industry, she thought.

“He didn’t hesitate,” Alessio said of Dempsey. “We discussed the concept of maybe providing a lunch this or that day during a week (of testing), and he took it from there.”