The strangest of years: Napa news in 2020

2020 was a year of surpassing strangeness.

In many ways it was the most consequential year in the last century. A year that changed the way we worked, the way we went to school, altered where and how we lived, a year where we lost friends, loved ones and coworkers to a mysterious disease.

Yet in many ways it was a non-year, a hole in the calendar. We shake our heads and wonder how it’s possible that it is December already, after we spent nine months or more staring at the same walls, the same people, doing the same thing day after day after day.

Here are some of the highs and lows in Napa County from this weirdest of years.

January

The year started with a long-awaited physical change: the opening of a new series of roundabouts at the First Street exit off of Highway 29, reportedly the most complicated roundabout project in the state. The project had generated huge controversy for years, with critics complaining that the circles would be a fiasco.