The stunning numbers behind Bay Area's first month in lockdown

The virus has taken its toll in another way on the Bay Area's crime fighters: At least 50 police officers and firefighters have been confirmed infected with COVID-19, and one, a Santa Rosa detective, succumbed to the disease.

Health Care

Covered California, the state's implementation of the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, saw 58,400 people enrolled in its health care plans since the exchange announced a special-enrollment period in response to the pandemic. The agency said the pace of sign-ups has been nearly three times the level during the same period in 2019.

But the way we get our healthcare has dramatically changed. Video visits for Sutter Health patients in Northern California have multiplied an eye-popping 175 times since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.They're way up at Stanford Health, Kaiser and other providers too.

And hospitals are telling women coming in for childbirth that they can have only one support person, so the father or doulah has to be there virtually over FaceTime or Zoom.

Housing